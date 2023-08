حاسوب "خارق" يتوقع بطل الدوري الإنجليزي الموسم القادم

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 📈



The Opta supercomputer has simulated the 2023-24 Premier League season 10,000 times to try & predict the most likely outcomes.



Title Winners?

Who will make the UCL?

Who will be relegated?



Here are the results.