بعد الزلازل الأخيرة.. تحذير من حدوث زلزال على البحر الأحمر
برشلونة يواجه مدريد بقميص غريب في "الكلاسيكو" المرتقب (صورة)

رياضة

2023-09-13 | 07:16
برشلونة يواجه مدريد بقميص غريب في &quot;الكلاسيكو&quot; المرتقب (صورة)
918 مشاهدة



السومرية نيوز – رياضة

يخوض برشلونة لقاء الكلاسيكو المقبل أمام غريمه ريال مدريد، بشعار جديد على قميصه.

ويستقبل برشلونة نظيره ريال مدريد، في 29 أكتوبر/ تشرين الاول المقبل، على ملعب "لويس كومبانيس" الأولمبي، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 11 من الدوري الإسباني.

ووفقا لإذاعة "راك1" الإسبانية، فإن برشلونة سيرتدي قميصا يحمل شعار "رولينغ ستونز" إحدى فرق "الروك" الأكثر شهرة في تاريخ الموسيقى.

وأوضح التقرير أن هذا التغيير يأتي كجزء من صفقة الرعاية مع "سبوتيفاي"، المتخصصة في مجال الموسيقى.

وسبق أن ارتدى برشلونة قمصانا تحمل شعار مغني الراب دريك، والمغنية الكاتالونية روزاليا، كجزء من اتفاقية الرعاية.

وأشارت التقرير إلى أن طباعة شعار فرقة "رولينغ ستونز" على قميص برشلونة في الكلاسيكو، يأتي للاحتفال بأحدث ألبومات الفرقة، الذي سيصدر قبل الكلاسيكو بأيام قليلة.
>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
