الكلداني: لولا دعم حركة بابليون للعيداني لما فاز بمنصب المحافظ
ميسي يقود إنتر ميامي لإنجاز جديد رغم الإصابة (فيديو)

رياضة

2024-03-14 | 02:33
ميسي يقود إنتر ميامي لإنجاز جديد رغم الإصابة (فيديو)
875 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – رياضة

تأهل إنتر ميامي الأمريكي إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال الكونكاكاف لعام 2024، بعد فوزه على مواطنه ناشفيل بنتيجة 3-1، ضمن مرحلة الإياب من دور الـ16، في وقت مبكر من صباح يوم الخميس.

وكانت مباراة الذهاب بين الفريقين، أقيمت قبل عدة أيام في ضيافة ناشفيل وانتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي 2-2، ليتأجل الحسم في ملعب تشيس استاديوم.

وانتفض فريق إنتر ميامي مبكرا وسجل هدف التقدم عن طريق الأوروغواياني المخضرم لويس سواريز، بعد مرور 8 دقائق فقط على انطلاقة المباراة. وفي الدقيقة 23، عزز الأسطورة الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي تقدم إنتر ميامي بهدف ثان، ليصبح تأهل إنتر ميامي مسألة وقت.


وفي الدقيقة 63، سجل روبرت تايلور هدفا ثالثا لأصحاب الأرض، بينما أحرز الضيوف هدف حفظ ماء الوجه عن طريق اللاعب سام سوريدج في الدقيقة الأخيرة.


وانضم إنتر ميامي بذلك إلى الفرق المتأهلة إلى المرحلة المقبلة من البطولة، ومن بينها باتشوكا وتايغرز أونال وكلوب أمريكا من المكسيك، بينما لم يتعرف ميسي ورفاقه على منافسيهم المقبل حتى الآن.

وشهدت المباراة خروج ليونيل ميسي مصابا في بداية الشوط الثاني؛ إذ تقول التقارير إنه شعر بحمل زائد فقرر الخروج وعدم المخاطرة.
 
ويسعى انتر ميامي للفوز ببطولة دوري أبطال الكونكاكاف من أجل ضمان المشاركة في بطولة كأس العالم للأندية 2025 في أمريكا.


Alsumaria Tv
تحديد أوقات الحجز الإلكتروني للحصول على البطاقة الوطنية
26.2%
11:16 | 2024-03-12
تحديد أوقات الحجز الإلكتروني للحصول على البطاقة الوطنية
11:16 | 2024-03-12
الأعرجي يحدد عاملاً لحسم رئاسة البرلمان.. شرط وحيد لجلوس الصدر مع المالكي
20.01%
17:27 | 2024-03-12
الأعرجي يحدد عاملاً لحسم رئاسة البرلمان.. شرط وحيد لجلوس الصدر مع المالكي
17:27 | 2024-03-12
المرور تحدد موعد تفعيل الإشارة الذكية والرادارات في الطرق السريعة
16.51%
06:42 | 2024-03-12
المرور تحدد موعد تفعيل الإشارة الذكية والرادارات في الطرق السريعة
06:42 | 2024-03-12
المحكمة الاتحادية تصدر توضيحاً بشأن انسحاب القاضي عبد الرحمن زيباري
16.37%
06:54 | 2024-03-12
المحكمة الاتحادية تصدر توضيحاً بشأن انسحاب القاضي عبد الرحمن زيباري
06:54 | 2024-03-12
انخفاض أسعار صرف الدولار في الأسواق العراقية اليوم
10.51%
03:39 | 2024-03-13
انخفاض أسعار صرف الدولار في الأسواق العراقية اليوم
03:39 | 2024-03-13
بينها يخص انتخابات الإقليم واستيراد اللحوم.. القرارات الكاملة لمجلس الوزراء
10.41%
13:47 | 2024-03-12
بينها يخص انتخابات الإقليم واستيراد اللحوم.. القرارات الكاملة لمجلس الوزراء
13:47 | 2024-03-12
سنشتري اللحوم مهما كان سعرها
سنشتري اللحوم مهما كان سعرها
سنقاطع اللحوم
سنقاطع اللحوم
سنبحث عن بديل
سنبحث عن بديل
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

الفيديو

صقار كويتي يصف الوضع بمنفذ سفوان: من دخله مفقود ومن خرجه مولود!
Play
صقار كويتي يصف الوضع بمنفذ سفوان: من دخله مفقود ومن خرجه مولود!
09:16 | 2024-03-13
من دون طعام وعلاج.. واقع مرير يعيشه كبار السن في دار الديوانية
Play
من دون طعام وعلاج.. واقع مرير يعيشه كبار السن في دار الديوانية
08:15 | 2024-03-13
بظلّ غياب الجهد البلدي.. النجفيون يزينون الشوارع في رمضان
Play
بظلّ غياب الجهد البلدي.. النجفيون يزينون الشوارع في رمضان
07:11 | 2024-03-13
"عملية وهمية".. وفاة شاب داخل احد مستشفيات بغداد
Play
"عملية وهمية".. وفاة شاب داخل احد مستشفيات بغداد
06:29 | 2024-03-13
خطر يهدد المواطنين.. الصدأ يأكل الجسر الحديدي في الكوفة (صور)
Play
خطر يهدد المواطنين.. الصدأ يأكل الجسر الحديدي في الكوفة (صور)
05:43 | 2024-03-13
ما هي مسيرة المشاعل؟
Play
ما هي مسيرة المشاعل؟
05:00 | 2024-03-13
أبرز الأكلات الجنوبية في العراق
Play
أبرز الأكلات الجنوبية في العراق
03:30 | 2024-03-13
البرلمان يتحرك لتعديل نظامه الداخلي وأين نقطة الخلاف بين الكتل؟
Play
البرلمان يتحرك لتعديل نظامه الداخلي وأين نقطة الخلاف بين الكتل؟
03:25 | 2024-03-13
النجف.. ضـبط مدير شــرطــة الأحــداث متلبّساً برشوة "300 ألف دينار"
Play
النجف.. ضـبط مدير شــرطــة الأحــداث متلبّساً برشوة "300 ألف دينار"
08:59 | 2024-03-12
"من أين لك هذا".. دعوات لدعم جهود ملاحقة الفاسدين داخل وخارج العراق
Play
"من أين لك هذا".. دعوات لدعم جهود ملاحقة الفاسدين داخل وخارج العراق
07:45 | 2024-03-12
