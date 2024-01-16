"اليونيسيف" تستنكر مقتل طفل في أربيل

UNICEF is shocked at the killing of at least one 11-month-old child in an attack in #Erbil, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children & joins the family in mourning the killing of their child & wishes a speedy recovery to those injured pic.twitter.com/cZsE0IZLe8
