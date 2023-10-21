مذبحة مستشفى المعمداني.. تحقيق دولي يُكذب رواية إسرائيل ويثبت تورطها

Preliminary analysis by FA, @alhaq_org & @earshot_ngo into the #AlAhli hospital blast in Gaza casts significant doubt on IOF claims that the source of the deadly explosion was a Palestinian-fired rocket travelling west to east. pic.twitter.com/PtYtP9l81j
3D analysis shows patterns of radial fragmentation on the southwest side of the impact crater, as well as a shallow channel leading into the crater from the northeast. Such patterns indicate a likely projectile trajectory with northeast origins. pic.twitter.com/v6g6jRiXps
In reviewing our analysis, investigator & explosive weapons expert @CobbSmith agrees the fragmentation patterns may indicate the projectile came from the northeast—the direction of the Israeli-controlled side of the Gaza perimeter—and not from the west, as claimed by the IOF. pic.twitter.com/tld82ilse9
Our/@CobbSmith’s analysis of the crater size suggests a munition larger than eg a Spike or Hellfire missile commonly used by IOF drones. It is more consistent w/ the impact marks from an artillery shell—but w/o additional material evidence, we cannot make a definitive assessment. pic.twitter.com/NH99gcM5s6
https://t.co/8gAKfOubtz performed a Doppler Effect analysis from two videos from the missile attack on the Al-Ahli hospital. The results cast doubt on the IDF’s claim that the missile that hit the hospital approached from the south-west. #AlAhli #IDF 1/7 pic.twitter.com/eDz9emxz6H
When calls are intercepted, we would expect them to be single monophonic recordings with both voices on the same channel of audio. What is unusual in this alleged intercepted call is that we have the voices divided across two channels, left and right. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/9G8y74CfNn
The Doppler Effect is a change in the observed frequency emitted by a sound source that is moving relative to an observer. In the first video, taken 150m south-east of the hospital, we hear a pronounced frequency increasing in pitch and then decreasing until impact. 2/7 pic.twitter.com/Gb52AAVaMD
However, the Doppler Effect that we hear indicates that the missile was closer to the camera before hitting the hospital. This would mean that the missile approached the hospital from north-east, east or south-east. #AlAhli #IDF 5/7 pic.twitter.com/4IhU4GQhB4
