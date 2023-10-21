Alsumaria TV
مذبحة مستشفى المعمداني.. تحقيق دولي يُكذب رواية إسرائيل ويثبت تورطها

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-10-21 | 05:14
مذبحة مستشفى المعمداني.. تحقيق دولي يُكذب رواية إسرائيل ويثبت تورطها
3,826 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

نشر فريق الطب الشرعي "Forensic Architecture" بجامعة لندن، سلسلة تغريدات على منصة "إكس"، تشكك فيها برواية إسرائيل بشأن مصدر القصف الذي أسفر عن مجزرة مستشفى المعمداني هو صاروخ أطلقه الفلسطينيون.

وطرح فريق Forensic Architecture" أدلّة تشير إلى أن مصدر الاستهداف كان من الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، منوّهًا أن: "للاحتلال تاريخ طويل في تقديم معلومات كاذبة ومضللة بعد استهدافها لمدنيين وقتلهم"، مستشهدًا بحادثة الاستهداف المتعمَّد لصحفية الجزيرة "شيرين أبو عاقلة" في مايو/أيَّار 2022 وتبرؤ الاحتلال منها.
 


واعتمد فريق الطب الشرعي في تحقيقه على تحليل المحقق الخبير في جرائم الحرب، كوب سميث (Cobb Smith)، الذي بيَّن أن مسار القذيفة التي أصابت المستشفى كان من الشمال الشرقي، وهو الجانب الذي يسيطر عليه الاحتلال من غلاف غزَّة، وليس من الغرب، كما يدَّعي الاحتلال، كذلك بنى نتائجه "الأولية" بناء على تحليلات صوتية نفّذتها(earshot)، وهي مؤسسة تختص بالتحقيقات الصوتية.
 


التحقيقات أشارت إلى أن تفجير المستشفى الأهلي في غزة "يلقي ظلالاً من الشك على ادعاءات الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن مصدر الانفجار المميت هو صاروخ أطلقه فلسطينيون متجهاً من الغرب إلى الشرق".
 


حيث يُظهر التحليل ثلاثي الأبعاد أنماط التشظي الشعاعي على الجانب الجنوبي الغربي من الحفرة الناتجة عن الارتطام، بالإضافة إلى قناة ضحلة تؤدي إلى الحفرة من الشمال الشرقي، "تشير مثل هذه الأنماط إلى مسار محتمل للقذيفة من أصول شمالية شرقية".
 


وفي مراجعة لتحليل فريق الطب الشرعي، وافق كوب سميث المحقق وخبير الأسلحة المتفجرة أن أنماط الشظايا قد تشير إلى أن القذيفة جاءت من الشمال الشرقي، وهو اتجاه الجانب الذي تسيطر عليه قوات الاحتلال من محيط غزة، وليس من الغرب، كما تزعم القوات الإسرائيلية.
 


كما أشار التحقيق إلى أن حجم الحفرة الناجمة عن القصف يبيّن وجود ذخيرة أكبر من تلك التي يحملها صاروخ سبايك أو هيلفاير، والتي تستخدمها عادة طائرات الاحتلال بدون طيار. لكنّ التفسير الأكثر اتساقًا مع علامات الارتطام يدل على أن الحفرة ناجمة عن قذيفة مدفعية، حيث تم مقارنتها بعلامات ارتطام مطابقة، كانت ناجمة عن قذيفة مدفعية في خاركيف بأوكرانيا، تمّ تصويرها عام 2022.
 

واعتمد فريق الطب الشرعي في تحقيقاته أيضًا على تحليلات صوتية نفّذتها "earshot"، وهي مؤسسة تختص بالتحقيقات الصوتية. والنتائج التي خلصت إليها عززت مصداقية تقييمات "Forensic Architecture"، وأكدت بطلان رواية الاحتلال.

واعتمدت "earshot" على دراسة "تأثير دوبلر" فيما يخص مقطعي فيديو مسجلين للقصف الصاروخي على المستشفى المعمداني، وتأثير دوبلر يعني التغير ظاهري للتردد أو الطول الموجي للأمواج الصوتية، عندما ترصد من قبل مراقب متحرك بالنسبة للمصدر الموجي.
 


ونشرت "earshot" في سلسلة تغريدات تفاصيل تحقيقاتها وكيف بنت على إثر ذلك استنتاجاتها ببطلان مزاعم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي والرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن، في أن قصف المستشفى المعمداني أتى من "الطرف الآخر".

في الفيديو الأول، الذي تم التقاطه على بعد 150 مترًا جنوب شرق المستشفى، عرضت (earshot) ترددات صوت يظهر بوضوح، تزداد الترددات في درجة الصوت ثم تتناقص حتى الاصطدام. حيث تشير درجة الصوت المتزايدة إلى أن الصاروخ يتسارع نحو الكاميرا. وتشير درجة الصوت المتناقصة بعد ذلك إلى أن الصاروخ يتحرك بعيدًا عن الكاميرا بينما لا يزال يتسارع، عند اصطدام الصاروخ.
 


وأشارت "earshot" إلى أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي زعمت أن حركة الجهاد الإسلامي أطلقت الصاروخ من موقع جنوبي غربي. "إذا كان الأمر كذلك، فإننا نتوقع أن تزداد درجة الصوت التي تلاحظها هذه الكاميرا بشكل مستمر حتى ارتطام الصاروخ، إلا أن تأثير دوبلر الذي نسمعه يشير إلى أن الصاروخ كان أقرب إلى الكاميرا قبل أن يضرب المستشفى. وهذا يعني أن الصاروخ اقترب من المستشفى من الشمال الشرقي أو الشرق أو الجنوب الشرقي".
 


وتناولت "earshot" مقطع فيديو آخر لحظة الغارة من مسافة حوالي 1500 متر شمال غرب المستشفى، وقالت: "في هذا الفيديو، يمكن سماع الصاروخ يتحرك بتأثير دوبلر أقل وضوحًا، حيث تزداد حدة الصوت حتى لحظة الانفجار، تشير هذه الخطوة المتزايدة إلى أن الصاروخ يتسارع باستمرار نحو الكاميرا حتى الاصطدام. ويشير الموقع الشمالي الغربي للكاميرا إلى مسار صاروخي شرقي، مما يقلل من احتمالية اقتراب الصاروخ من المستشفى من الجنوب الغربي".

فريق الطب الشرعي "Forensic Architecture" اعتمد أيضًا على تحقيقات "earshot" التي أثبتت أنه تم التلاعب بتسجيل صوتي نشره جيش الاحتلال في صباح 18 تشرين الأول/أكتوبر، زعم فيها أنها تحوي حوارًا يجري بين اثنين من حركة الجهاد الإسلامي، ويفضي إلى أن الحركة هي من استهدفت المستشفى المعمداني بالقصف.

وقالت "earshot": "أجرينا تحليلاً صوتيًا ووجدنا أنه تم التلاعب بهذا التسجيل ولا يمكن استخدامه كمصدر موثوق للأدلة. فعندما يتم اعتراض المكالمات، نتوقع منها أن تكون تسجيلات أحادية الصوت مع كلا الصوتين على نفس القناة الصوتية. الأمر غير المعتاد في هذه المكالمة المزعومة التي تم اعتراضها هو أن الأصوات لدينا مقسمة عبر قناتين، اليسار واليمين".

وأكملت "earshot" في سلسلة تغريدات: "حقيقة أن هذا التسجيل يتكون من قناتين منفصلتين يدل على أن هذين الصوتين قد تم تسجيلهما بشكل مستقل. تم بعد ذلك تحرير هذين التسجيلين المستقلين مع إضافة تأثيرات (...) مستوى التلاعب المطلوب لتحرير هذين الصوتين معًا يجعله غير مؤهل كمصدر للأدلة الموثوقة".

