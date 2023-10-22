Alsumaria TV
عمل في العراق وشاهد على معاناة غزة.. من هو "جرّاح الحروب" غسان أبو ستة؟ (فيديو)

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-10-22 | 05:54
عمل في العراق وشاهد على معاناة غزة.. من هو &quot;جرّاح الحروب&quot; غسان أبو ستة؟ (فيديو)
المصدر:
عربي بوست
2,041 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

لا يمكن لأي مواطنٍ عربي أن ينسى وجه الطبيب غسان أبو ستة، وعينيه اللتين تقدحان ألماً وصدمة، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده وسط جثث الأطفال في غزة، ليخبرنا عن هول المجزرة التي ارتكبها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي حين قصف المستشفى المعمداني.

كان أبو ستة داخل المستشفى يعالج آلاف الجرحى نتيجة العدوان الإسرائيلي على القطاع، الذي كان بدأ منذ 13 يوماً، لكنه استطاع أن ينجو بأعجوبة؛ الأمر الذي اعتاد عليه في السنوات العشر الأخيرة.

لا يعود طبيب الجراحة وإعادة الترميم الفلسطيني البريطاني إلى وطنه، فلسطين، إلا خلال الحروب والأزمات. لا يعنيه الخطر الكبير الذي يهدّد حياته، فهو لا يسعى إلا لتضميد جراح أهله والتخفيف عنهم، حتى صار الشاهد الأكبر والأول على معاناتهم.

فمن هو غسان أبو ستة؟
هو أستاذ متخصص في جراحة التجميل وإعادة الترميم، وقد حصل على تعليمه الطبي في جامعة غلاسكو البريطانية، وتدرّج بعد ذلك في لندن.

تخصّص لاحقاً في جراحة القحف والجمجمة للأطفال، وجراحة الحنك المشقوق في مستشفى "غريت أورموند ستريت"، إضافةً إلى إعادة ترميم الإصابات في مستشفى لندن الملكي.

عام 2011، انضمّ إلى المركز الطبي في الجامعة الأمريكية في بيروت (AUB)، حيث ترأس بعد عام قسم الجراحة التجميلية وبرنامج إصابات الحرب لدى الأطفال، وصار المسؤول عن العيادة المتعددة التخصصات بإصابات الحرب.

شارك في عام 2015 بتأسيس منهاج طب النزاعات في معهد الصحة العالمي بالجامعة الأمريكية في بيروت، وأصبح مديراً له. وقد قاد عملية واقع معزز عبر منصة تفاعلية على الإنترنت، كانت الأولى من نوعها في لبنان والمنطقة، ساعدت أحد الجراحين في غزة على إعادة بناء يد طفلٍ كان يعاني من عيبٍ خلقي.

وفي 2020، بالتزامن مع انتشار فيروس كوفيد، عاد إلى بريطانيا واستقرّ فيها بعدما بدأ العمل في الجراحة التجميلية والترميمية في القطاع الخاص. ومنذ عام 2021، يعمل محاضراً في مركز دراسات الانفجارات في جامعة "إمبريال كوليدج".

أصبح غسان أبو ستة عضواً في مجلس جمعية "إنارة"، وهي مؤسّسة خيرية لتوفير الجراحة الترميمية للأطفال من مصابي الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، ومسؤولاً طبياً لمبادرة "الرضوح" في المكتب الإقليمي للشرق المتوسط التابع لمنظمة الصحة العالمية.

يساعد أبو ستة كذلك في لجنة التمويل الدولية، التابعة للمعهد الوطني للبحوث الصحية في بريطانيا.

دوره أساسي في غزة
منذ عام 1987، بالتزامن مع الانتفاضة الأولى، حرص غسان أبو ستة على المشاركة في علاج الجرحى الفلسطينيين حين كان لا يزال طالباً في كلية الطب. وعاد إلى غزة إبان الانتفاضة الثانية حين أصبح طبيباً جراحاً، وتطوّع في علاج المصابين كطبيبٍ ميداني.

خلال 4 حروب متتالية شنّها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة، كان يحرص غسان أبو ستة على أن يكون أول المتواجدين في الميدان، لمساعدة أهله. تكرر الأمر في عدوان 2008-2009، و2012، و2014، ثم 2018، وصولاً إلى عام 2023.

أجرى أبو ستة عمليات جراحية ترميمية طارئة بشكلٍ مستمر، من دون توقف، خلال هذه الحروب؛ وكان ينتقل من مستشفى إلى آخر لمعالجة الفلسطينيين المصابين، والذين غالباً ما كانوا أطفالاً، بأبسط المستلزمات الطبية المتوفرة.

وفقاً لـ" مؤسسة الدراسات الفلسطينية"، عمل غسان أبو ستة جراح حرب خلال مختلف حروب المنطقة العربية، مثل: اليمن، والعراق، وسوريا، ولبنان.


وقبل ساعات من عملية "طوفان الأقصى" في أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، استطاع الدخول إلى قطاع غزة عن طريق معبر رفح، للانضمام إلى الفريق الطبي الذي يعمل على إنقاذ أكثر من 12 ألف مصابٍ سقطوا في 12 يوماً فقط من القصف الإسرائيلي.

مع الإشارة إلى أن القطاع الصحي الفلسطيني في غزة يعاني من شحٍّ في القدرات البشرية والمستلزمات الطبية، جراء الحصار الذي تفرضه قوات الاحتلال، لدرجة أنه أجرى عملياتٍ جراحية من دون تخدير بعد قصف المستشفى المعمداني.

طبيب في خدمة القضية الفلسطينية
إضافةً إلى تطوعه لإسعاف جرحى قطاع غزة منذ الانتفاضة الأولى، يمكن القول إن غسان أبو ستة يوظف إنجازاته الأكاديمية في عالم الطب لخدمة القضية الفلسطينية، ودعم الفلسطينيين بوجه السردية الإسرائيلية.

ومنذ بداية العدوان الإسرائيلي على غزة، لا يوفّر أبو ستة فرصةً إعلامية إلا ويستغلها، لإيصال صوت الغزاويين وإخبار العالم عن النقص الحاد في الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية، وغياب المياه والكهرباء، إضافةً إلى حجم الدمار والإصابات الهائل في القطاع.

وفي مقابلةٍ تلفزيونية مع "بي بي سي"، تحدث غسان أبو ستة عن الزيارة التي قام بها جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب في الشرطة البريطانية إلى زوجته في منزلهما ببريطانيا، وكيف تعرّضت لمضايقات وسُئلت عن سبب سفره إلى غزة، وعن الجهة التي دفعت ثمن تذكرة السفر.

وبالتزامن مع ذلك، يوظف غسان أبو ستة حساباته عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لفضح الجرائم التي يرتكبها الاحتلال بحق المدنيين في غزة وخارجها. فقد أخبر العالم كيف وصل الأمر في غزة إلى أن صار الطاقم الطبي يلجأ إلى الخل، لعلاج التهابات الجروح البكتيرية.

وأخبرنا أيضاً كيف يقيم داخل المستشفى بشكلٍ دائم لأن الخروج خطر، وهو صاحب الشعار الذي غزا العالم الافتراضي في أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، والذي يقول: "لا مكان أكثر وحدة في الكون من محيط سريرِ طفلٍ موجوع، لم تعد لديه عائلة تعتني به".


إضافةً إلى كل ذلك، يوثق أبو ستة الآثار الصحية للنزاعات الطويلة -لاسيما في غزة- وله مقالات متنوعة تركز على فلسطين وحق الشعب الفلسطيني وما يعانيه، نُشرت في صحف أجنبية وعربية مختلفة.

وفي العام 2020، شارك في تأليف كتاب "سردية الجرح الفلسطيني" مع الكاتب والصحفي ميشال نوفل. وفيه يكشف الرجلان عن سياسة إسرائيلية تهدف إلى خلق مجتمع فلسطيني في غزة، نصفه غير قادر جسدياً على العيش بشكل طبيعي، ونصفه الآخر منشغل بمساعدة النصف الأول، بما يحيل المجتمع كله إلى مجتمع غير قادر على عيش حياة عادية: اجتماعياً، واقتصادياً، وصحياً.


الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

