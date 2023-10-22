عمل في العراق وشاهد على معاناة غزة.. من هو "جرّاح الحروب" غسان أبو ستة؟ (فيديو)

British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Setta describe the brutal Israeli massacre at Al-Ma'madani hospital in Gazapic.twitter.com/3sUh574hvK
— Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) October 18, 2023
Vinegar from the corner shop to treat pseuodomonas bacterial wound infections. Its come to that. pic.twitter.com/mEE4haHMyj
— Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) October 19, 2023
