لتضامنها مع غزة.. إسرائيل تُعاقب "طفلة المناخ" وتشطبها من المنهاج الدراسية

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-10-23 | 04:23
لتضامنها مع غزة.. إسرائيل تُعاقب &quot;طفلة المناخ&quot; وتشطبها من المنهاج الدراسية
2,110 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

ذكرت وزارة التعليم الإسرائيلية، إنها بصدد شطب الناشطة المناخية، غريتا تونبرغ، من المناهج الدراسية الإسرائيلية بعد نشرها صورة تضامنت فيها مع الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة الذي يتعرض لعدوان إسرائيلي لا يتوقف منذ 17 يوماً.

وكانت غريتا تونبرغ الملقبة أيضاً بـ"طفلة المناخ"، قد نشرت خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضي على موقع إكس (تويتر سابقاً) صورة لها برفقة أصدقاء وهي تحمل لافتة كُتب عليها "قف مع غزة"، ودعت إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار.

حيث كتبت غريتا تونبرغ: "اليوم نضرب تضامناً مع فلسطين وغزة. يحتاج العالم إلى التحدث والدعوة إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار وتحقيق العدالة والحرية للفلسطينيين وجميع المدنيين".
 


تعليقاً على ذلك، قالت وزارة التعليم الإسرائيلية إن "حماس منظمة إرهابية مسؤولة عن قتل 1400 إسرائيلي بريء، بينهم أطفال ونساء وشيوخ، واختطفت أكثر من 200 شخص إلى غزة.. هذا الموقف سيحرمها (غريتا تونبرغ) من أن تكون قدوة تربوية وأخلاقية، ولم تعد مؤهلة لتكون مصدر إلهام ومعلمة للطلاب الإسرائيليين".

يأتي ذلك بينما قتلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أكثر من 400 شهيد في قطاع غزة المُحاصر، خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، غالبيتهم من النساء والأطفال، فيما واصلت، فجر الإثنين، قصفها العنيف على مناطق متفرقة من القطاع، مستهدفة بشكل مباشر منازل المدنيين، فيما تدخل الحرب على القطاع يومها السابع عشر.

مصادر طبية في غزة، قالت لوكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية، إنه "مع نهاية اليوم السادس عشر للعدوان الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة، المتواصل منذ السابع من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الجاري، استشهد أكثر من 400 مواطن غالبيتهم من الأطفال والنساء".

بينما قال متحدث باسم وزارة الصحة في غزة، الأحد 22 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول، في مؤتمر صحفي، إن عدد ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي ارتفع إلى 4741 شهيداً، بينهم 1873 طفلاً و1023 سيدة، إضافة إلى 15898 مصاباً، وفق ما نقلته وكالة الأناضول.

