أُسر 13 سنة وشارك في عملية مطار اللد.. هذه قصة الياباني كوزو أوكاموتو في فلسطين

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-10-25 | 06:39
أُسر 13 سنة وشارك في عملية مطار اللد.. هذه قصة الياباني كوزو أوكاموتو في فلسطين
المصدر:
عربي بوست
1,717 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أمضى كوزو أوكاموتو 13 عاماً في سجون الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، بعدما أراد أن يُنهي حياته مع اثنين من رفاقه في الجيش الأحمر الياباني، من خلال عملية مطار اللد التي أودت بحياة 26 شخصاً.

اليوم -وبعد 51 عاماً على العملية- يعيش الفدائي الياباني في بيروت، بعدما وافقت الحكومة اللبنانية على منحه لجوءاً، ليصبح كوزو أوكاموتو اللاجئ السياسي الوحيد في بلدٍ لا يطبّق سياسة اللجوء.

فمن هو كوزو أوكاموتو؟
وُلد كوزو أوكاموتو (Kōzō Okamoto) عام 1947، لعائلةٍ من الطبقة المتوسطة. درس علم النبات ثم أتقن اللغات في مراحل لاحقة، فهو يتحدث بطلاقة -إلى جانب اليابانية- اللغات: الإنجليزية، والعربية، والعبرية، والروسية، والصينية.

انخرط في أواخر الستينيات بتنظيم "الجيش الأحمر الياباني" الشيوعي، الذي هدف إلى الإطاحة بالحكومة اليابانية والحكم الإمبراطوري، وكانت له علاقات جيدة مع جبهة التحرير الفلسطينية في لبنان.

وفي الواقع، يشير مصطلح "الجيش الأحمر الياباني" إلى ثلاث مجموعات مترابطة. فالتنظيم الأصلي الذي يُدعى "فصيل الجيش الأحمر" قاده تاكايا شيومي، وكان وليد الاحتجاجات الطلابية سنة 1968.

المجموعة الثانية اتحدت مع مجموعات يسارية أخرى، وقد تأسست عام 1971 وسمّت نفسها "الجيش الأحمر المتّحد"، بقيادة موري تسونيو.

أما الفصيل الثالث من الجيش الأحمر الياباني، فهو "الجيش الأحمر العربي" (الذي انضمّ إليه كوزو أوكاموتو) والذي تبنّى النضال من أجل القضية الفلسطينية، بعد انتقال أعضائه إلى لبنان سنة 1971 هرباً من الحكومة اليابانية.

فقد شنّت السلطات اليابانية حملةً واسعة على كل مجموعات الجيش الأحمر الياباني عام 1971، وتمكنت من إلقاء القبض على ما يقارب الـ200 عضو -من بينهم قائد فصيل الجيش الأحمر تاكايا شيومي- بتهمة التخطيط لثورة عالمية.

فاضطرت فوساكو شيغينوبو -القيادية في الجيش الأحمر العربي- إلى مغادرة بلادها نحو لبنان في فبراير/شباط 1971، مع مجموعةٍ من رفاقها، على رأسهم عالم النباتات كوزو أوكاموتو.

وديع حداد.. المسؤول عن اليابانيين
أراد فصيل الجيش الأحمر العربي -التابع للجيش الأحمر الياباني- الالتحاق بصفوف الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين، والقتال إلى جانبها ضدّ الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. وهذا ما حصل بالفعل.

حينها، كان قائد الجناح العسكري في الجبهة الشعبية وديع حداد يحرص على التواصل مع المنظمات الثورية من مختلف أنحاء العالم، مثل: "العمل المباشر" في فرنسا، و"بادر-ماينهوف" في ألمانيا.

كان المناضل والطبيب الفلسطيني يهدف إلى إظهار الطابع العالمي للمقاومة الفلسطينية، باعتبارها جزءاً من الثورة العالمية لنيل الحرية والاستقلال. ووفقاً لقناة "الميادين" اللبنانية، عملت كوزو أوكاموتو وفوساكو شيغينوبو مع الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين، وكان وديع حداد المسؤول عنهم.

في عام 1972، خطط حداد لشنّ عملية مسلحة في مطار اللد (مطار بن غوريون حالياً) رداً على تدمير أسطول طائرات شركة طيران الشرق الأوسط في مطار بيروت، الذي ضربه الاحتلال عام 1968.

وفي الوقت نفسه، أراد وديع حداد اغتيال عالم الأسلحة البيولوجية الصهيوني أهارون كاتسير، الذي كان مرشحاً وقتئذٍ للرئاسة، وشقيق إفرايم كاتسير الذي صار لاحقاً رئيساً لدولة الاحتلال عام 1973.

وقد اختار لتنفيذها كوزو أوكاموتو، الذي صار اسمه الحركي أحمد، إلى جانب كل من ياسويوكي ياسودا (صلاح) وتسويوشي أوكودايرا (باسم).

عملية مطار اللد
في 30 مايو/أيار من عام 1972، حطّت في مطار اللد طائرة تابعة لشركة الطيران الفرنسية Air France، وعلى متنها المجموعة المكوّنة من اليابانيين الثلاثة، والتي أطلقت على نفسها اسم الشهيد "ريك أوغويللو".

كان كوزو أوكاموتو يحمل جواز سفر مزوراً باسم "ديسوكي نامبا"، وهو الاسم الذي أطلقه عليه الجيش الأحمر الياباني، نسبةً للرجل الذي حاول اغتيال ولي العهد الياباني هيروهيتو عام 1923.

وفي الساعة 9:45، وبعد نزولهم من الطائرة، توجّه أفراد المجموعة نحو منطقة استلام الحقائب. وما إن أخذوها، حتى أخرجوا رشاشات من طراز "كلاشينكوف"، وبدأوا في إطلاق النيران، ورمي القنابل اليدوية على طائرات المطار والسيارات المركونة وقسم الجمارك.

نتج عن الهجوم 26 قتيلاً، من بينهم العالم البيولوجي الإسرائيلي المستهدف أهارون كاتسير، واصابة 71 شخصاً آخرين. وقد قُتل ياسويوكي ياسودا أثناء تبادل إطلاق النار مع قوات الاحتلال، واستشهد تسويوشي بقنبلة يدوية فجّرها بنفسه.

أما كوزو أوكاموتو، فقد أُصيب خلال اشتباكه مع قوات الاحتلال، خلال محاولته الهروب من المطار حين لم تنفجر القنبلة التي كانت بحوزته، فأُسر على الفور.

بعد عملية مطار اللد، خرج الأديب الفلسطيني غسان كنفاني -الناطق الرسمي باسم الجبهة الشعبية- ليعلن عن تبنّي الجبهة للعملية. وفي يوليو/تموز 1972، ردّ جهاز الموساد الإسرائيلي باغتيال كنفاني.

محاكمة كوزو أوكاموتو ثم لجوئه إلى لبنان
خلال اعتقاله، خدع الضباط الإسرائيليون أوكاموتو؛ عرضوا عليه تزويده بمسدسٍ لقتل نفسه، في حال تعاون معهم خلال الاستجواب. وافق أوكاموتو، لكن الجانب الآخر لم يفِ بوعده.

بدا أوكاموتو متعاوناً لدرجةٍ كبيرة، وخلال محاكمته، أعلن في القاعة أمام القاضي: "إنني كجندي في الجيش الأحمر الياباني أحارب من أجل الثورة العالمية، وإذا مُت فسأتحول إلى نجم في السماء".

صدرت بحقه 3 أحكام بالسجن المؤبد، ونفذ عقوبته في الحبس الانفرادي لمدة 13 عاماً، تعرّض خلالها إلى تعذيبٍ جسدي ونفسي جعله غير متوازنٍ إلى حدٍّ كبير. وفي مايو/أيار 1985، أُطلق سراح كوزو أوكاموتو خلال صفقة تبادل بين الفلسطينيين وإسرائيل.

في حديثٍ إلى وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية (AFP)، يقول أبو يوسف -أحد مسؤولي الجبهة الشعبية في لبنان، والمقرّب من أوكاموتو: "حين خرج من الاعتقال، كان أشبه برفاة إنسان". ويروي كيف عمل الاحتلال "على تدمير نفسيته"، مشيراً إلى أنهم كانوا يجبرونه على تناول الطعام ويداه مكبلتان من الخلف، "مثل الكلاب".

بعد سنوات من خروجه وبقائه في لبنان، اعتقل الأمن اللبناني أوكاموتو عام 1997 بتهمة تزوير مستندات. لكن تحت ضغط الفصائل الفلسطينية، أُطلق سراحه ومنحته الحكومة اللبنانية اللجوء السياسي.


لكن وبضغطٍ من طوكيو، رحّل لبنان 4 عناصر من الجيش الأحمر إلى اليابان -عن طريق الأردن أولاً- في العام 2000، وفق ما جاء في صحيفة The Guardian البريطانية.

يعيش أوكاموتو منذ ذلك الحين برعاية الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين، في مخيّم شاتيلا. وكان قد ظهر في مايو/أيار 2022 للمرة الأولى بعد سنوات، خلال إحياء ذكرى مرور 50 عاماً على عملية مطار اللد.

الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

