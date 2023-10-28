يصل إلى 7 كيلومترات.. كل ما تريد معرفته عن "نظام الشعاع الحديدي" لدى إسرائيل

NEW: Lockheed Martin and Rafael announced today a teaming agreement that includes jointly developing, testing and manufacturing High Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS) in the U.S. and Israel. pic.twitter.com/wCmJcGbspg
December 5, 2022
LASER NEWS! RAFAEL & @LockheedMartin signed a teaming agreement to jointly develop, test & manufacture a High Energy Laser Weapon Systems in the US & Israel. Based on the work of DDR&D & RAFAEL, the companies will work to bring a variant of IRON BEAM to the US & other markets. pic.twitter.com/SN43t573HO
