يصل إلى 7 كيلومترات.. كل ما تريد معرفته عن "نظام الشعاع الحديدي" لدى إسرائيل

Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
انتخابات مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
كأس العالم فيفا 2022
خليجي 25
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
الاتحاد الأوروبي يوجه دعوة بشأن غزة.. "ممرات إنسانية"
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

يصل إلى 7 كيلومترات.. كل ما تريد معرفته عن "نظام الشعاع الحديدي" لدى إسرائيل

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-10-28 | 03:09
يصل إلى 7 كيلومترات.. كل ما تريد معرفته عن &quot;نظام الشعاع الحديدي&quot; لدى إسرائيل
المصدر:
عربي بوست
918 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

تستخدم قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي نظام دفاع جوي يطلق عليه اسم "نظام الشعاع الحديدي"، والذي يعتمد على تكنولوجيا ليزرية لإسقاط الطائرات بدون طيار والصواريخ، في الوقت الذي يقول فيه محللون عسكريون إن هذا النظام يحتاج إلى دعم أمريكي لتحسين أدائه، فما الذي نعرفه عن هذا النظام؟

ما هو نظام الشعاع الحديدي؟
الشعاع الحديدي هو نظام دفاع جوي موجه إسرائيلي تم الكشف عنه في 11 فبراير/شباط 2014، ولم يبدأ جيش الاحتلال باختباره حتى 17 أغسطس/آب 2020، وقد صمم خصوصاً لاعتراض الصواريخ قصيرة المدى وقذائف الهاون والطائرات بدون طيار.

ووفقاً لما ذكرته مجلة National Defense Magazine فإن نظام الشعاع الحديدي هو من صناعة شركة رافائيل لأنظمة الدفاع، صممته خصوصاً لدعم القبة الحديدية.

ووفقاً لران جوزالي نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أرض رافائيل، فإن نظام الشعاع الحديدي مصمم لتحييد الصواريخ وقذائف المدفعية والهاون، وذلك من خلال طاقة موجهة بقدرة 100 كيلو واط أو أكثر.

وأكد أن هذا النظام بإمكانه توجيه شعاع الطاقة الليزرية حتى على مساحة لا تتجاوز قطر عملة معدنية في نطاق مساحة 10 كيلومترات.

وتابع: "باستخدام الليزر بدلاً من الاعتراضات الحركية، يتمتع الشعاع الحديدي بمخزن غير محدود، وتكلفة منخفضة لكل طلقة ويخلق الحد الأدنى من الأضرار الجانبية".

وبحسب المجلة ذاتها، فإن نظام الشعاع الحديدي سيدخل الخدمة رسمياً في جيش الاحتلال خلال عامي 2024-2025.


مواصفات نظام الشعاع الحديدي
تتمثل الميزة الرئيسية لاستخدام سلاح طاقة موجه على صواريخ اعتراضية تقليدية في انخفاض تكاليف كل طلقة وعدد غير كبير من عمليات الإطلاق لإصابة الأهداف، وتكاليف تشغيلية أقل وقوة بشرية أقل.

ووفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة أسوشيتد برس، فإن اعتراضات الشعاع الحديدي صامتة وغير مرئية وتبلغ تكلفتها حوالي 3.50 دولار فقط للطلقة الواحدة، وأن اختراعها جاء لتقليل تكلفة الصواريخ التي تطلق من القبة الحديدية التي يكلف الواحد منها نحو 50 ألف دولار أمريكي.

يصل مدى طلقة الشعاع الحديدي إلى 7 كيلومترات، وهو نطاق قريب جداً من صواريخ نظام القبة الحديدية لاعتراض المقذوفات بفاعلية.

تستخدم منظومة الشعاع الحديدي ليزر ليفي لتدمير هدف محمول جواً في غضون 4-5 ثوانٍ من إطلاق شعاع الليزر، ويمكن أن يعمل كنظام مستقل أو كجزء من نظام آخر.

إذ تشكل منظومة الشعاع الحديدي العنصر السادس في نظام الدفاع الجوي الإسرائيلي المكون من القبة الحديدية، وآرو2، وحيتس 3، ومقلاع داوود، وبرق 8.

في حين سيتم الكشف عن التهديد بواسطة نظام المراقبة وتتبعه بواسطة منصات المركبات من أجل الاشتباك.

كما يمكن أيضاً من خلال نظام الشعاع الحديدي حماية الأماكن المراد حمايتها من سقوط أي حطام محتمل.

في حين يقول محللون عسكريون إن عمليات تطوير الليزر لا تزال مستمرة حتى الآن، من خلال مشاركة شركة لوكهيد مارتن الأمريكية إلى جانب رافائيل، بهدف إيصال قوة الطاقة إلى 300 كيلو واط، بالإضافة إلى استخدام أكثر من شعاع واحد لحرق أكثر من هدف واحد في الوقت ذاته.

الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Play
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 27-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
العراق في دقيقة 27-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٧ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-10-27
Play
نشرة ٢٧ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-10-27
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
احمد الاسدي، وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-26
Play
احمد الاسدي، وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-26
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
اهمية الرسم في حياة الفرد والمجتمع - الحلقة ١٣٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-10-26
Play
اهمية الرسم في حياة الفرد والمجتمع - الحلقة ١٣٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-10-26
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
نينوى.. الموصل الجديدة - الحلقة ١٣٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-26
Play
نينوى.. الموصل الجديدة - الحلقة ١٣٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-26
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
سلم رواتب الموظفين الجديد .. تعطيل لأزمة مالية ام ارادة سياسية ! - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2023-10-25
Play
سلم رواتب الموظفين الجديد .. تعطيل لأزمة مالية ام ارادة سياسية ! - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2023-10-25
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
غجر العراق حياتهم وأسرارهم - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم ٥
14:30 | 2023-10-25
Play
غجر العراق حياتهم وأسرارهم - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم ٥
14:30 | 2023-10-25
الأكثر مشاهدة
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Play
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 27-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
العراق في دقيقة 27-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٧ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-10-27
Play
نشرة ٢٧ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-10-27
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
احمد الاسدي، وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-26
Play
احمد الاسدي، وزير العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-26
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
اهمية الرسم في حياة الفرد والمجتمع - الحلقة ١٣٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-10-26
Play
اهمية الرسم في حياة الفرد والمجتمع - الحلقة ١٣٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-10-26
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
نينوى.. الموصل الجديدة - الحلقة ١٣٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-26
Play
نينوى.. الموصل الجديدة - الحلقة ١٣٢ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-26
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
سلم رواتب الموظفين الجديد .. تعطيل لأزمة مالية ام ارادة سياسية ! - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2023-10-25
Play
سلم رواتب الموظفين الجديد .. تعطيل لأزمة مالية ام ارادة سياسية ! - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2023-10-25
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
غجر العراق حياتهم وأسرارهم - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم ٥
14:30 | 2023-10-25
Play
غجر العراق حياتهم وأسرارهم - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم ٥
14:30 | 2023-10-25
المخدرات
المخدرات
الفقر والبطالة
الفقر والبطالة
ضعف السلطات
ضعف السلطات
الأجانب في العراق
الأجانب في العراق
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.