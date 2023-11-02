مدرعات "نامر" الإسرائيلية.. صممت خصيصاً لغزة وسحقتها "ياسين 105" (فيديو)

Introducing the Namer 1500: The next-gen Namer APC developed by the IMoD Tank & APC Directorate, recently delivered to the IDF. With a new 1500 horsepower engine, it showcases increased power, speed & cutting-edge touch screen technology, offering enhanced protection capabilities pic.twitter.com/Wbg0uFpUsk
— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) June 22, 2023
