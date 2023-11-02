مدرعات "نامر" الإسرائيلية.. صممت خصيصاً لغزة وسحقتها "ياسين 105" (فيديو)

Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
انتخابات مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
كأس العالم فيفا 2022
خليجي 25
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
قصف عنيف يستهدف محيط مستشفى القدس في غزة
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

مدرعات "نامر" الإسرائيلية.. صممت خصيصاً لغزة وسحقتها "ياسين 105" (فيديو)

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-11-02 | 07:01
مدرعات &quot;نامر&quot; الإسرائيلية.. صممت خصيصاً لغزة وسحقتها &quot;ياسين 105&quot; (فيديو)
المصدر:
عربي بوست
3,213 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، أمس الأربعاء 1 نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023، مقتل 9 جنود من كتيبة غولاني شمال قطاع غزة. وقُتل هؤلاء الجنود بعد إصابة مدرعتهم من طراز "نامر" NAMER بصاروخ مضاد للدبابات يعتقد جيش الاحتلال أنه "ياسين 105" محلي الصنع الذي أدخلته كتائب القسام للخدمة في هذه الحرب.

ويحدث ذلك على الرغم من أن هذه المدرعة كان من المفترض أن تكون ناقلة الجنود القتالية المتقدمة التي تنتظرها إسرائيل منذ عقود. وقد أثارت هذه الضربات شكوكاً واستدعت أسئلة لدى الجيش الإسرائيلي عن الخطأ الذي حدث وأسفر عن هذه المقتلة للجنود الإسرائيليين التي وصفتها الحكومة الإسرائيلية بالصعبة والقاسية، كما يقول تقرير موقع Walla الإسرائيلي.

بُنيت على هيكل دبابات "ميركافا 4".. ما هي مدرعة نامر التي تلقت ضربات موجعة في غزة؟
لكي نفهم تاريخ هذه المدرعة ومدى استثمار جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فيها، علينا العودة إلى يوم 12 مايو/أيار 2004، والذي يوصف بأحد أصعب الأيام في تاريخ جولات قتال الاحتلال مع المقاومة في قطاع غزة.

ففي ذلك اليوم، وبينما كان جنود الاحتلال لا يزالون يبحثون عن رفات 6 من مقاتلي جفعاتي الذين قُتلوا في انفجار ناقلة جنود مدرعة من طراز "إم 113" في اليوم السابق، تمكن مقاتلو "حماس" من ضرب ناقلة جنود مدرعة أخرى من طراز "كيو إم 113" تنتمي إلى وحدة الأنفاق التابعة لفرقة غزة في جيش الاحتلال، وقتل جميع أفراد طاقمها الخمسة.
 
زاد من وطأة تلك الكارثة لدى الإسرائيليين صور الجنود وهم يزحفون بحثاً عن رفات زملائهم. وهو ما دفع جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إلى المسارعة بالاعتماد على ناقلة جنود جديدة وهي "نامر" التي بُنيت بالأساس على هيكل دباباته من نوع "ميركافا 4″، لتأمين جنوده، ومن أجل التوحيد اللوجيستي للمركبات المدرعة العاملة بالجيش.

وبعد مرور عام على كارثة استهداف المدرعات في حرب 2014، كان جيش الاحتلال قد بدأ في تجربة نموذج أوَّلي جديد لناقلة جنوده المصفحة المعروفة باسم "نامر".


مدرعة نامر صُممت خصيصاً لغزة بكلفة 3 مليون دولار لكنها أصبحت عبئاً على الاحتلال الآن
بُنيت "نامر" بتصميمٍ يتجنَّب العيوب التي تسببت في كارثة استهداف المدرعات في 2014، وحظيت بالتدريع ذاته الذي تتمتع به دبابات الميركافا الإسرائيلية، بحيث يُفترض أنها مقاومة لاختراق الصواريخ المضادة للدبابات والصواريخ من نوع "آر بي جي"، وتتوافر على نظام دفاع نشِط لاعتراض هذه الصواريخ، وزُوِّدت بمحرك تبلغ قوته 900 حصان، ومدفع رشاش "كيلر"، ومدفع هاون ميكانيكي، وقاذفة هاون ميكانيكية عيار 60 ملليمتراً. وكان لواء غولاني أول فرقة عسكرية استخدمته.

ومع ذلك تباطأ جيش الاحتلال في الاستعانة بمدرعات نامر بعد أن تبين أنها باهظة الثمن، إذ تبلغ قيمة المدرعة نحو 3 ملايين دولار. ومن ثم فضَّل جيش الاحتلال تحويل الميزانية المخصصة لتطوير هذه المدرعات إلى برامج مشتريات أخرى.

ولهذا السبب، قاتل جيش الاحتلال مرة أخرى في غزة بناقلات الجنود المدرعة من طراز "إم 113" وتحمل مرة أخرى فاتورة باهظة من الخسائر في أرواح جنوده.

يمتلك جيش الاحتلال اليوم المئات من ناقلات "نامر" المدرعة في الخدمة، ويتكون طاقمها من 3 أفراد وتستطيع حمل 8 جنود. وقد بدأت شركات التصنيع العسكري الإسرائيلية العام الماضي في إنتاج "نامر 2″، التي تتمتع بمحرك بقوة 1500 حصان، وشاشات تعمل باللمس وميزات أخرى.

كيف نجحت صواريخ "ياسين 105" المضادة للدروع بسحق "مدرعة نامر"؟
المعروف حتى الآن أنَّ صاروخاً مضاداً للدبابات من طراز ياسين "105" قد استهدف ناقلات مدرعة من طراز "نامر" واخترق تدريعها. وقد وقع ذلك على الرغم من المزاعم الإسرائيلية بأن هذه الناقلة قد تمكنت في حرب 2014 من التصدي لصاروخ مضاد للدبابات وقذائف "آر بي جي"، وحتى من سقوط مبنى عليها بعد أن فجَّرته المقاومة. وفي جميع هذه الحوادث تمكنت المدرعة من حماية حياة الجنود، ولم تقع إصابات، كما يقول جيش الاحتلال.

علاوة على ذلك، فإن هذه الناقلات مزوَّدة بنظام السواتر الواقية المثبت في دبابات "ميركافا 4″، والذي يقال إنه برهن عن فاعليته في اكتشاف الصواريخ المضادة للدبابات وقذائف "آر بي جي" واعترضها قبل إصابة المدرعة. إلا أن إنتاج ناقلات "نامر" كان قد بدأ بالفعل في عام 2008، ومن ثمَّ كان من المفترض تركيب نظام السواتر في المستقبل، وتعهّد جيش الاحتلال بإنجاز الأمر.

من الواضح أن جيش الاحتلال قد أهمل حماية مركباته المدرعة في السنوات الأخيرة، وأن الخطط التي أعلن عنها بشأن تزويد المدرعات بنظام السواتر الواقية لم تُنفذ بعدُ.

خطط تطوير فاشلة أو مؤجلة
كانت وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية قد أعلنت في عام 2019 أنها ستشتري من شركة "إلبيط" الإسرائيلية أنظمة "السهم" (آرو)، التي تعمل كذلك عملَ السترات الواقية، لتركيبها في ناقلات الجنود المدرعة "إيتان" التابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي، وجرافات "كاتربيلر دي 9″، وقُدرت قيمة الصفقة بنحو 100 مليون شيكل (25 مليون دولار حالياً) في ذلك الوقت. لكن دمج النظام في هاتين المركبتين لم يتم أيضاً بعد.

في السنوات الأخيرة، قدمت وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية كذلك نموذجاً أوَّلياً لناقلة جنود مدرعة معزَّزة ومزودة بمدافع من عيار 30 ملم، وهو ما يتيح للمقاتلين الاعتماد عليها في القتال إذا لم يجدوا دبابة أو مروحية قتالية في منطقة الاشتباك. وهذا المدفع ليس بقوة مدفع دبابات الميركافا، لكنه قادر على تدمير مواقع إطلاق النار.

جديرٌ بالذكر أن الجيش الأمريكي شرع في تجهيز ناقلات الجنود المدرعة بمدفع خفيف. ولكن حتى هذه الخطة الرامية إلى تزويد ناقلات الجنود المدرعة التابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي بهذه المدافع لم تصل بعد إلى مرحلة الشراء. 

الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق حي الشهداء…كربلاء - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-11-02
Play
سوق حي الشهداء…كربلاء - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-11-02
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
الدعاية الانتخابية لمجالس المحافظات..اموال طائلة وفيديوهات ساخرة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
17:46 | 2023-11-01
Play
الدعاية الانتخابية لمجالس المحافظات..اموال طائلة وفيديوهات ساخرة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
17:46 | 2023-11-01
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
المرأة والمال - حلقة ٢٣ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-11-01
Play
المرأة والمال - حلقة ٢٣ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-11-01
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١ تشرين الثاني٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-11-01
Play
نشرة ١ تشرين الثاني٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-11-01
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
طب التخدير في العراق والمشاكل التي يتعرض لها اطباء هذا القسم - الحلقة ١٤٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-11-01
Play
طب التخدير في العراق والمشاكل التي يتعرض لها اطباء هذا القسم - الحلقة ١٤٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-11-01
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
متى يصبح الحب مرضا وعبئا ثقيلا؟ 1-11-2023
03:30 | 2023-11-01
Play
متى يصبح الحب مرضا وعبئا ثقيلا؟ 1-11-2023
03:30 | 2023-11-01
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
مع رشيد العزاوي.. الامين العام للحزب الاسلامي العراقي - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:34 | 2023-10-31
Play
مع رشيد العزاوي.. الامين العام للحزب الاسلامي العراقي - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:34 | 2023-10-31
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
المودل عمار سلو - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-30
Play
المودل عمار سلو - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-30
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 30-10-2023
13:00 | 2023-10-30
Play
العراق في دقيقة 30-10-2023
13:00 | 2023-10-30
عشرين
Play
عشرين
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق حي الشهداء…كربلاء - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-11-02
Play
سوق حي الشهداء…كربلاء - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-11-02
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
الدعاية الانتخابية لمجالس المحافظات..اموال طائلة وفيديوهات ساخرة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
17:46 | 2023-11-01
Play
الدعاية الانتخابية لمجالس المحافظات..اموال طائلة وفيديوهات ساخرة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
17:46 | 2023-11-01
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
المرأة والمال - حلقة ٢٣ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-11-01
Play
المرأة والمال - حلقة ٢٣ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-11-01
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١ تشرين الثاني٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-11-01
Play
نشرة ١ تشرين الثاني٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-11-01
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
طب التخدير في العراق والمشاكل التي يتعرض لها اطباء هذا القسم - الحلقة ١٤٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-11-01
Play
طب التخدير في العراق والمشاكل التي يتعرض لها اطباء هذا القسم - الحلقة ١٤٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-11-01
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
متى يصبح الحب مرضا وعبئا ثقيلا؟ 1-11-2023
03:30 | 2023-11-01
Play
متى يصبح الحب مرضا وعبئا ثقيلا؟ 1-11-2023
03:30 | 2023-11-01
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
مع رشيد العزاوي.. الامين العام للحزب الاسلامي العراقي - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:34 | 2023-10-31
Play
مع رشيد العزاوي.. الامين العام للحزب الاسلامي العراقي - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:34 | 2023-10-31
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
المودل عمار سلو - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-30
Play
المودل عمار سلو - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-30
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 30-10-2023
13:00 | 2023-10-30
Play
العراق في دقيقة 30-10-2023
13:00 | 2023-10-30
عشرين
Play
عشرين
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
المخدرات
المخدرات
الفقر والبطالة
الفقر والبطالة
ضعف السلطات
ضعف السلطات
الأجانب في العراق
الأجانب في العراق
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.