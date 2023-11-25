Alsumaria TV
رغم التعتيم الغربي.. قائمة بأبرز المبادرات العالمية لإدانة الاعتداءات على غزة (فيديو)

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-11-25 | 02:31
رغم التعتيم الغربي.. قائمة بأبرز المبادرات العالمية لإدانة الاعتداءات على غزة (فيديو)
991 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

رغم التعتيم الإعلامي الغربي على ما بات واضحاً أنها محاولة لإبادة جماعية في قطاع غزة، منذ عملية "طوفان الأقصى" في السابع من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، إلا أن هناك بعض المبادرات لدعم فلسطين استطاعت أن تخرج إلى الضوء، كاسرةً هذا الحصار العالمي.

أبرز المبادرات لدعم فلسطين
بعض هذه المحاولات جاءت بشكلٍ تلقائي ومجهودٍ فردي، لكن هناك مبادرات لدعم فلسطين كانت منظمة أكثر وتمّ التحضير لها من قِبل مجموعة أشخاص لساعات طويلة، حتى تظهر بشكلٍ أكثر احترافي.

وهذه أبرز المبادرات لدعم فلسطين من حول العالم:

صوت بكاء طفل مع رسائل مؤثرة في إسبانيا
في تجربةٍ اجتماعية مؤثرة للتوعية بما يتعرض له الفلسطينيون في غزة، منذ السابع من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، أخفى شبان وشابات إسبان وقام شاب بإخفاء مكبّر صوت تحت أوراق الشجر في الشوارع يخرج منه صوت بكاء أطفال.

بقي صوت بكاء الأطفال طوال اليوم، وكلما هرول أحد المارة للبحث عن مصدر الصوت من أجل إنقاذ الطفل، يجد رسالة مؤثرة تشير إلى ما يعاني منه الفلسطينيون في غزة خلال حرب 2023 التي يشنها الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

على إحدى الأوراق التي وجدها أحد المارة، كُتب: "لقد تأخرت.. طفل فلسطيني آخر مات تحت الركام بسبب القصف الإسرائيلي لمنزل أسرته"، فيما جاء في رسالةٍ أخرى: "هذا بكاء طفلٍ فلسطيني محاصر تحت أنقاض منزله الذي انهار بسبب الحرب الإسرائيلية في غزة".

سرعان ما انتشرت التجربة الإنسانية الإسبانية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وتشاركها ملايين الناس من حول العالم معبّرين عن ذكاء من خطط ونفذها، لأنها استطاعت أن توصل رسالة مؤثرة عما يعيشه الغزاويين في أرضهم التي هُجّروا منها بعدما دُمرت المنازل فوق رؤوسهم.


علم فلسطين في موكب عيد الشكر الأمريكي
أثار رفع العلم الفلسطيني خلال موكب عيد الشكر، الذي نظمته متاجر Macy's الشهيرة في الولايات المتحدة، إرباكاً كبيراً لوسائل الإعلام التي كانت تنقل الحفل مباشرةً على الهواء؛ فحاولت قدر استطاعتها تفادي تصوير العلم.

يعود الفضل في ذلك إلى أحد أفراد قبيلة "ماشبي" من السكان الأصليين التي تضمّ شعب الوامبانواغ، والتي تُعتبر إحدى القبائل الأربع المعترف بها من ولاية ماساتشوستس الأمريكية.

أحد أفراد القبيلة رفع العلم الفلسطيني عندما كان يركب عربة العرض السنوي، أثناء مروره أمام الكاميرات صباح الخميس 23 نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023. ورغم أن الكاميرات كانت تحاول الابتعاد عن العلم، فإن الشاب نجح في إيجاد طريقه إلى الشاشات.

خلال الاحتفالات نفسه، استطاعت مجموعة من المتظاهرين اقتحام الاستعراض حاملين أعلام فلسطين ولافتات تدين الإبادة الجماعية؛ فقطعوا الطريق لبعض الوقت أمام الاحتفالات، قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة وتعتقل بعضهم؛ لتُعتبر واحدة من أبرز المبادرات لدعم فلسطين.


عرض زواج ملطخ بالدم في تركيا
 انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطعاً مصوراً من شارع الاستقلال في مدينة "تقسيم" التركية، يُظهر رجلاً يطلب من المارة مساندته في تقديم عرض الزواج الذي ينوي التقدّم به. ولكن بعد أن يتحلق الناس حوله، يركع الرجل ليطلّ رجلاً آخر حاملاً فستان زفافٍ ملطخاً بالدم.

يرمي الرجل فستان الزفاف على الأرض، وسط صمت المارة، ثم يقول بصوتٍ مرتفع: "إسرائيل قتلت حتى الآن 3200 امرأة و4650 طفلاً، من دون الاكتراث لأي مبدأ"، ثم يضيف: "أغلب النساء اللواتي قُتلن كنّ شابات".

الفيديو صُوّر بالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للطفل، الذي يُحتفل به يوم 20 نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني من كل عام، وقد لقيَ صدى واسعاً عبر إنستغرام وتيك توك، خصوصاً أن الرجل يتابع القول: "آلاف الشباب والشابات في غزة لم تكتمل أحلامهم، تماماً مثل الزواج الذي لم يكتمل هنا".
علم فلسطين فوق برج بيزا المائل
حرص عدد من النشطاء في إيطاليا على تزيين برج بيزا المائل بالعلم الفلسطيني، تضامناً منهم مع أهالي قطاع غزة الذين يواجهون حرباً شرسة أقرب إلى إبادة جماعية من قِبل جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

وانتشر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع الفيديو الذي يظهر من خلاله العلم الفلسطيني وهو يرفرف على مبنى برج بيزا التاريخي، بالتزامن مع إطلاق ألعابٍ نارية ملوّنة بألوان العلم الفلسطيني، في مشهدٍ حصد إعجاب كثيرين.


رفع العلم الفلسطيني في ولاية ماساتشوستس
 في مطلع شهر نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023، وافق مجلس "نورث أندوفر" في ولاية ماساتشوستس الأمريكية على رفع علم فلسطين لمدة شهر، على سارية العلم المشتركة في المدينة.

وقد جاء ذلك بعدما قدّمت إحدى الطالبات التماساً لإدارة المجلس تطالب فيه بتعليق العلم الفلسطيني، بعدما قامت الولاية برفع العلم الإسرائيلي في أعقاب هجوم 7 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023.
 

