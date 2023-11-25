رغم التعتيم الغربي.. قائمة بأبرز المبادرات العالمية لإدانة الاعتداءات على غزة (فيديو)

BREAKING: INDIGENOUS SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINE
The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts stands in solidarity with Palestine during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade pic.twitter.com/e6TNbqZp6e
— Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) November 23, 2023
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TR99 (@tr99media)
In Italy, the Palestinian flag flies atop the Tower of Pisa.
🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸
pic.twitter.com/dGJENlzt2K
— sarah (@sahouraxo) November 17, 2023
