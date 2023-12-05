فيديو يشعل مواقع التواصل.. جنود "إسرائيليون" يلعبون ويضحكون فوق أنقاض غزة

"Dedicating this explosion to my daughter Ella for her birthday"
"Major Moshe Grunberg from the 271st Combat Engineering Battalion dedicated the demolition of an entire building in Gaza yesterday, shortly before ceasefire, to his daughter Ella's 2-year birthday. MazelTov🫶🎉🇮🇱😄" pic.twitter.com/3o06SjG5gw
— 🗣️📢 𝕗𝕣𝕖𝕖 𓂆 𝕡𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@ronnie_barkan) November 25, 2023
