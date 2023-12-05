فيديو يشعل مواقع التواصل.. جنود "إسرائيليون" يلعبون ويضحكون فوق أنقاض غزة

Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
انتخابات مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
كأس العالم فيفا 2022
خليجي 25
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
واشنطن تكشف تفاصيل تخص "ضربة كركوك": تم إخطار بغداد
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

فيديو يشعل مواقع التواصل.. جنود "إسرائيليون" يلعبون ويضحكون فوق أنقاض غزة

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-12-05 | 03:43
فيديو يشعل مواقع التواصل.. جنود &quot;إسرائيليون&quot; يلعبون ويضحكون فوق أنقاض غزة
1,020 مشاهدة


السومرية نيوز - دوليات

وسط استمرار القصف "الإسرائيلي" على قطاع غزة من شماله إلى جنوبه، واقتراب الحرب من دخول شهرها الثالث، انتشرت مشاهد جديدة لجنود إسرائيليين، ظهروا فيها وهم يلهون ويمرحون أمام ساحة أحد الأبنية المهدمة.

وبدا هولاء العناصر يركبون دراجات وجدوها مرمية بطبيعة الحال أمام المنازل المهدمة، والتي تحولت ركاماً، وراحوا يضحكون ويمرحون.
 



ما أثار موجة غضب لدى العديد ممن نشروا الفيديو على منصات التواصل لا سيما إكس، إذ اعتبر أحد المعلقين أن "الجندي يركب دراجة أحد الفتية الفلسطينيين الذي ربما قتلته إسرائيل أو بأحسن الأحوال فر من القصف بعد أن خسر عائلته".

كما سخر آخرون من تصرفات هؤلاء الجنود، الذين يخوضون "حرباً" على الدراجات الهوائية.
 


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب الدامية في غزة، انتشرت العديد من المشاهد التي وصفت بالمستفزة، سواء عبر حسابات عائدة لمؤثرين إسرائيليين سخروا من معاناة أهل غزة أو شككوا بأعداد القتلى الذين سقطوا جراء الغارات الإسرائيلية العنيفة.

كما أثارت أغنية بثت قبل نحو أسبوعين تدعو إلى إبادة الجميع في القطاع الفلسطيني ضجة واسعة، بعد أن بثتها هيئة الإذاعة الإسرائيلية على الهواء وحسابات إسرائيلية رسمية في مواقع التواصل، ثم حذفتها لاحقاً.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب 

الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الشاعر سطام العتيبي - الحلقة ٣٩ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-04
Play
الشاعر سطام العتيبي - الحلقة ٣٩ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-04
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٤ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-12-04
Play
نشرة ٤ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-12-04
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 4-12-2023 | 2023
12:00 | 2023-12-04
Play
العراق في دقيقة 4-12-2023 | 2023
12:00 | 2023-12-04
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
اسباب العصبية المفرطة والسريعة - الحلقة ١٦٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-12-04
Play
اسباب العصبية المفرطة والسريعة - الحلقة ١٦٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-12-04
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
قضاء أبو غريب في بغداد - الحلقة ١٥٩ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-12-04
Play
قضاء أبو غريب في بغداد - الحلقة ١٥٩ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-12-04
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
عصابة تحفر انابيب لتهريب النفط - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2023-12-03
Play
عصابة تحفر انابيب لتهريب النفط - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2023-12-03
رحال
Play
رحال
هواية صيد الصقور في مدينة سامراء - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-12-02
Play
هواية صيد الصقور في مدينة سامراء - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-12-02
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢ الى ٨ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
09:00 | 2023-12-02
Play
من ٢ الى ٨ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
09:00 | 2023-12-02
Biotic
Play
Biotic
‏ ما هو سبب الإحساس المتواصل بالجوع؟ - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-12-01
Play
‏ ما هو سبب الإحساس المتواصل بالجوع؟ - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-12-01
فن نيوز
Play
فن نيوز
أغنية حسين الجسمي الجديدة - الحلقة 13 | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-01
Play
أغنية حسين الجسمي الجديدة - الحلقة 13 | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-01
الأكثر مشاهدة
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الشاعر سطام العتيبي - الحلقة ٣٩ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-04
Play
الشاعر سطام العتيبي - الحلقة ٣٩ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-04
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٤ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-12-04
Play
نشرة ٤ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-12-04
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 4-12-2023 | 2023
12:00 | 2023-12-04
Play
العراق في دقيقة 4-12-2023 | 2023
12:00 | 2023-12-04
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
اسباب العصبية المفرطة والسريعة - الحلقة ١٦٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-12-04
Play
اسباب العصبية المفرطة والسريعة - الحلقة ١٦٣ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-12-04
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
قضاء أبو غريب في بغداد - الحلقة ١٥٩ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-12-04
Play
قضاء أبو غريب في بغداد - الحلقة ١٥٩ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-12-04
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
عصابة تحفر انابيب لتهريب النفط - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2023-12-03
Play
عصابة تحفر انابيب لتهريب النفط - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2023-12-03
رحال
Play
رحال
هواية صيد الصقور في مدينة سامراء - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-12-02
Play
هواية صيد الصقور في مدينة سامراء - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-12-02
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢ الى ٨ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
09:00 | 2023-12-02
Play
من ٢ الى ٨ كانون الأول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
09:00 | 2023-12-02
Biotic
Play
Biotic
‏ ما هو سبب الإحساس المتواصل بالجوع؟ - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-12-01
Play
‏ ما هو سبب الإحساس المتواصل بالجوع؟ - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-12-01
فن نيوز
Play
فن نيوز
أغنية حسين الجسمي الجديدة - الحلقة 13 | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-01
Play
أغنية حسين الجسمي الجديدة - الحلقة 13 | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-12-01
نعم ستجرى
نعم ستجرى
ستكون المشاركة ضئيلة جداً
ستكون المشاركة ضئيلة جداً
لن تتم بدون الأغلبية
لن تتم بدون الأغلبية
غير مهتم
غير مهتم
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.