مجالس المحافظات 2023

اليوم الانتخابي بالتفاصيل

استخدمت بالحرب العراقية الايرانية.. ما هي "المادة 99" من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة؟

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-12-07 | 05:53
استخدمت بالحرب العراقية الايرانية.. ما هي &quot;المادة 99&quot; من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة؟
المصدر:
الحرة
3,777 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

دفعت مشاهد القتل والدمار اليومية للحرب الإسرائيلية على قطاع غزة، الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى تفعيل "أقوى أداة يمتلكها" في ميثاق المنظمة لينبه مجلس الأمن أن ما يجري هناك "يهدد حفظ السلم والأمن الدوليين".

وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يقوم فيها، أنطونيو غوتيريش، بتفعيل المادة 99 من الميثاق، منذ أن أصبح أمينا عاما للأمم المتحدة عام 2017.

يقول النص الصريح للمادة 99 إن "للأمين العام أن ينبّه مجلس الأمن إلى أي مسألة يرى أنها قد تهدد حفظ السلم والأمن الدوليين".

وأكد غوتيريش في رسالة إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي، الأربعاء، أنه لمواجهة الخطر الجسيم لانهيار النظام الإنساني في غزة، "أحث مجلس الأمن على المساعدة في تجنب وقوع كارثة إنسانية وأناشد إعلان وقف إنساني لإطلاق النار".


وقال، ستيفان دوجاريك، المتحدث باسم الأمم المتحدة، إن الأمين العام "يُفعّل السلطة التي يمنحها له الميثاق"، فيما يمكن أن يُوصف بـ "الخطوة الدستورية الكبرى"، لأن المادة 99 هي "أقوى أداة" يمتلكها الأمين العام في إطار ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وقال دوجاريك إن الأمم المتحدة "تقترب من نقطة الشلل التام" لعملياتها الإنسانية في غزة في مكان قُتل فيه أكثر من 15 ألف شخص، و130 من العاملين بالأمم المتحدة.

وأضاف أن الأمين العام لا يستخدم كلمة "كارثة" باستخفاف، وأعرب عن الأمل في أن يستمع مجلس الأمن لدعوة الأمين العام.

ما هي المادة 99؟
من بين المواد الخمس في ميثاق الأمم المتحدة التي تحدد مهام الأمين العام، تعد المادة 99 الأكثر أهمية، لأنها تختص بالسلام والأمن الدوليين. فهي تمنح الأمين العام سلطة "لفت انتباه مجلس الأمن إلى أي مسألة يرى أنها قد تهدد حفظ السلم والأمن الدوليين".

وبهذه الطريقة، تسمح المادة 99 للأمين العام ببدء مناقشة في مجلس الأمن حول قضية معينة للضغط على الأعضاء لاتخاذ إجراءات وخطوات حاسمة في الأمر لحفظ الأمن والسلم الدوليين.

وكان، داغ همرشولد، الذي شغل منصب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، (10 أبريل 1953 إلى 18 سبتمبر 1961)، قال إن المادة 99 "أهم من أي مادة أخرى، لأنها حولت الأمين العام من مسؤول إداري بحت إلى مسؤول يتمتع بمسؤولية سياسية واضحة".

وحين فكر واضعو ميثاق الأمم المتحدة بإدراج المادة 99، فإنهم كانوا معنيين بإسناد مسؤولية للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة "تتطلب ممارسة أسمى الصفات، الحكم السياسي واللباقة والنزاهة".

والهدف الأساسي من المادة 99 هو التعامل مع الحالات التي تواجه فيها ديناميكيات مجلس الأمن صعوبات في التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن مناقشة الصراعات الناشئة، وذلك لأن لفت انتباه المجلس إلى الحالات التي تشكل خطرا على الأمن والسلم الدوليين من شأنه أن يدفع أعضاء المجلس إلى التركيز على دورهم في منع نشوب الصراعات، وتفعيل مجموعة أدوات منصوص عليها في الفصل السابع. وهذا قد يدفع المجلس إلى اتخاذ خطوات فعالة.
 
والتفكير في إدارج المادة 99 جاء نتيجة لإدراك مجلس الأمن الدولي منذ فترة طويلة بالحاجة إلى الإنذار المبكر بالأزمات الدولية الوشيكة، لتكون مهام مجلس الأمن الدولي منصبّة على الوقاية أكثر من التعامل المتأخر مع المشاكل التي تهدد الأمن والسلم الدوليين.

ورغم أن الوقاية غالبا ما يتم تبنّيها كهدف للمجلس، إلا أنه كان من الصعب تنفيذها. فغياب الإنذار المبكر، وتحليل المخاطر، والقدرة على جمع المعلومات الاستخبارية، كان من بين الأسباب التي أدت إلى فشل الأمم المتحدة في الرد على الإبادة الجماعية في رواندا وسربرينيتسا، في عامي 1994 و1995 على التوالي.

على سبيل المثال، خلص تقرير أعد حول فشل الأمم المتحدة في التعامل مع الأزمة الإنسانية في رواندا إلى أنه "من الضروري الاستمرار في تحسين قدرة المنظمة على تحليل المعلومات المتعلقة بالصراعات المحتملة والاستجابة لها، وقدرتها التشغيلية على اتخاذ إجراءات وقائية".

ماذا يعني اللجوء للمادة 99؟
نادرا ما يتم اللجوء إلى المادة 99، وكانت المرة الأولى التي أدى فيها استخدم المادة 99 إلى اتخاذ مجلس الأمن الدولي إجراء، هي رسالة همرشولد المؤرخة في 13 يوليو عام 1960، والتي يطلب فيها عقد اجتماع عاجل للمجلس بشأن الكونغو.

وبينما لم يشير الأمين العام على وجه التحديد إلى المادة 99، فقد استخدم لغتها عندما قال: "يجب أن ألفت انتباه مجلس الأمن إلى مسألة، في رأيي، قد تهدد صون السلم والأمن الدوليين".

وأدى الاجتماع الذي عقد عقب رسالة همرشولد إلى تفويض المجلس في اليوم التالي لعملية عسكرية تابعة للأمم المتحدة لمساعدة حكومة الكونغو.

ولكن هل ينجح الإنذار الذي يطلقه الأمني العام بموجب المادة 99؟
تشير مراجعة أجراها، والتر دورن، أستاذ دراسات الدفاع في الكلية العسكرية الملكية في كندا (RMC) وكلية القوات الكندية، لتاريخ الأمم المتحدة في التعامل مع الصراعات إلى أنه من بين أكثر من 100 صراع تدخل فيها الأمين العام، لم يتضمن سوى عددا قليلا جدا منها اللجوء رسميا لاستخدام المادة 99.

وبالإضافة إلى ثلاث دعوات صريحة اعترفت بها الأمم المتحدة (الكونغو 1960، وإيران 1979، ولبنان 1989)، هناك أكثر من 12 استدعاء ضمنيا في مجلس الأمن.

ومع ذلك، كانت معظم هذه التحذيرات متأخرة أو بيانات تأييد للتحذيرات التي قدمتها الدول الأعضاء بالفعل.

وكانت بعض التحذيرات التي أطلقها أمناء عامون للأمم المتحدة تتم في اجتماعات غير رسمية لمجلس الأمن، بمعنى أنها لا تستند مباشرة إلى المادة 99، كما تفسرها الأمم المتحدة، حيث أن الأمين العام لم يضع في تلك الحالات بندا جديدا على جدول أعمال مجلس الأمن أو دعا إلى عقد اجتماع خاص .

والأهم من ذلك أنه في الغالبية العظمى من الصراعات التي شهدها العالم، لم يتم تقديم أي تحذير على الإطلاق يستند إلى المادة 99 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وتاليا الحالات التي استخدم فيها أمناء عامون للأمم المتحدة المادة 99 للتنبيه، بشكل مباشر أو ضمني، لقضايا وصراعات اعتبروها تهديدا للأمن والسلم الدوليين:

الكوريتان- 1950
هاجمت كوريا الشمالية جارتها الجنوبية، وأبلغت الولايات المتحدة الأمين العام حينها، تريغفه لي (1946-53)، بالهجوم، وبالفعل حصل الأمين العام على تأكيد مستقل وتفاصيل الهجوم من لجنة الأمم المتحدة المعنية بكوريا.

في 25 يونيو 1950، وفي اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الأمن، بطلب من الولايات المتحدة (وقاطعه الاتحاد السوفييتي)، تحدث الأمين العام، تريغفه لي، مشيرا إلى أن "القوات الكورية الشمالية قامت بأعمال عسكرية"، والتي كانت "انتهاكا مباشرا" لقرارات الجمعية العامة.

وقال الأمين العام إن هذا الوضع شكّل "تهديدا للسلام الدولي، وأنا أعتبر أنه من واجب مجلس الأمن الواضح أن يتخذ الخطوات اللازمة لإعادة إحلال السلام في تلك المنطقة".

مجلس الأمن أصدر قرارات تدين الهجوم باعتباره خرقا للسلام. وفي 27 يونيو، دعا مجلس الأمن أعضاء الأمم المتحدة إلى تقديم المساعدة لصد الهجوم.

لاوس وفيتنام- 1959
زعمت لاوس تعرضها لعدوان فيتنامي، وطلبت من الأمين العام، داغ همرشولد، إرسال قوة طوارئ تابعة للأمم المتحدة.

طلب الأمين العام همرشولد من رئيس مجلس الأمن عقد جلسة "على وجه السرعة"، وأبدت الولايات المتحدة رغبتها في تقديم مشروع قرار لإنشاء هيئة لتقصي الحقائق كمسألة إجرائية، وبالتالي تجنب الفيتو السوفييتي.

خلال الاجتماع الذي عقد في سبتمبر، صرّح الأمين العام بأنه لم يستند إلى المادة 99، والذي كان من شأنه أن يجعل الأمر يعتبر جوهريا، ولكنه قدم فقط تقريرا إلى اللجنة العليا بشأن بند جدول الأعمال الذي قدمه رئيس مجلس الأمن.

وذكر أنه ليست لديه المعرفة الكافية لإصدار حكم على الحقائق. وحينها تم تبني مشروع القرار الأميركي، رغم الاعتراضات السوفيتية، وأنشئت لجنة تقصٍّ للحقائق. وأفادت اللجنة لاحقا أن ادعاءات لاوس مبالغ فيها. ولم يرسل مجلس الأمن أي قوة تابعة للأمم المتحدة.

الكونغو- 1960
أرسلت الحكومة الكونغولية برقية للأمين العام، داغ همرشولد، تطلب فيها مساعدة عسكرية من الأمم المتحدة للحماية من قوات المظلات البلجيكية التي أرسلت لحماية المصالح البلجيكية (بما في ذلك السكان) في المستعمرة السابقة. وكانت البلاد في حالة من الفوضى.

طلب الأمين العام عقد اجتماع عاجل لمجلس الأمن، حيث قال إنها "مسألة، في رأيي، قد تهدد السلام والأمن الدوليين".

في الاجتماع، أوصى همرشولد بإرسال قوة تابعة للأمم المتحدة إلى الكونغو، حتى يمكن سحب القوات البلجيكية ولمنع الدول الأخرى (خاصة الاتحاد السوفيتي السابق) من إرسال قوات.

وافق مجلس الأمن على التوصية، وبالفعل أنشئت قوة الأمم المتحدة في الكونغو، التي وصل عددها في ذروتها إلى ما يقرب من 20 ألف جندي، للمساعدة في الحفاظ على القانون والنظام.

تونس- 1961
اشتد القتال حول بنزرت في تونس، بين القوات الفرنسية (التي كانت تحتل المدينة) والجنود والمدنيين التونسيين. وكانت تونس قد حاصرت القاعدة البحرية الفرنسية في المدينة.

وفي الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس الأمن الذي تناول مسألة بنزرت، تحدث الأمين العام، داغ همرشولد، قائلا: "تشير الأخبار الواردة إلينا من تونس إلى أن التطور الخطير والمهدد الذي تناوله المجلس للنظر فيه بالأمس لا يزال مستمرا، مع مخاطر إلحاق ضرر لا يمكن إصلاحه بالسلم والأمن الدوليين".

وأضاف أنه وفي ضوء "التزامات الأمين العام بموجب المادة 99"، فإنه يناشد مجلس الأمن توجيه دعوة فورية لوقف إطلاق النار وعودة جميع القوات المسلحة إلى مواقعها الأصلية.

واعتمد المجلس قرارا يتضمن هذه الأحكام بأغلبية 10 أصوات ولم يعارضه أي عضو بالمجلس، مع رفض فرنسا المشاركة.

اليمن- 1963
انتهت حقبة حكم إمام اليمن وأعلنت الجمهورية. اعترفت الجمهورية العربية المتحدة (الاسم الذي اتخذته مصر وسوريا بعد الوحدة) بالنظام الجديد، في حين دعمت السعودية الإمام. وعلى إثر ذلك اندلع القتال في البلاد، فأرسلت الجمهورية العربية المتحدة قوات إلى اليمن.

أبلغ الأمين العام، يو ثانت (1962-71) مجلس الأمن بمبادراته لضمان عدم "أي تطور في الوضع قد يهدد السلام في المنطقة". وأوضح أن الأطراف الثلاثة اتفقت على تمركز بعثة مراقبين تابعة للأمم المتحدة (UNYOM) وستدفع تكاليفها. تم إنشاء UNYOM لمراقبة فض الاشتباك وانسحاب القوات الأجنبية، بما في ذلك الإشراف على المنطقة منزوعة السلاح.

في اجتماع 11 يونيو 1963، حذر ثانت من أن "عملية فك الارتباط قد تتعرض للخطر إذا لم يكن أفراد المراقبة التابعين للأمم المتحدة متواجدين في الموقع".

حينها أصدر مجلس الأمن قرارا بالموافقة على قوة المراقبة، التي قامت بعملياتها حتى 4 سبتمبر 1964.

رابطة عوامي- 1971
أعلنت رابطة عوامي استقلال شرق باكستان، في مارس عام 1971. وطلب الرئيس الباكستاني حينها، يحيى خان، من جيشه قمع أنشطة الاستقلال، مما أدى إلى إراقة دماء هائلة.

كيّف الأمين العام، يو ثانت، اتصالات شبه اليومية مع الهند وباكستان، لكنه امتنع عن الدعوة لاجتماع مجلس الأمن لأن كلا الجانبين يعتبران الصراع مسألة داخلية.

ورابطة عوامي، حزب بنغالي تأسس سنة 1946 في باكستان الشرقية والتي باتت اليوم بنغلاديش، وكان الدفاع عن حقوق البنغاليين كأمة قومية يجب أن تتقاسم السلطة مع الأردو.

ووزع الأمين العام مذكرة سرية على أعضاء مجلس الأمن، "لتحذيرهم من أن الصراع يمكن أن يتوسع بسهولة، مما يؤدي إلى وقوع شبه القارة بأكملها في صراع بين الأشقاء، وأن الأمم المتحدة يجب أن تحاول الآن التخفيف من هذه المأساة".

المذكرة كانت بمثابة "استدعاء ضمني للمادة 99"، ومع ذلك، فإن مجلس الأمن لم يجتمع في جلسة طارئة حتى بدأت الحرب الهندية الباكستانية، في الثالث من ديسمبر عام 1971، أي بعد أربعة أشهر من تحذير الأمين العام.

لم يكن مجلس الأمن قادرا على اتخاذ قرار، واقتصرت جهود الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة على الجوانب الإنسانية للمشكلة، بما في ذلك تنظيم المساعدات الدولية للاجئين في الهند.

الأزمة القبرصية- 1974
اشتعلت الأزمة القبرصية من جديد عندما قام الحرس الوطني القبرصي اليوناني بانقلاب، في 15 يوليو، ضد الرئيس مكاريوس، الذي فر من الجزيرة.

طلب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، كورت فالدهايم (1972-81) من رئيس مجلس الأمن عقد اجتماع طارئ، نظرا لخطورة الأمر فيما يتعلق بالسلام والأمن الدوليين في قبرص.

أيد مجلس الأمن استمرار جهود الأمم المتحدة لحفظ السلام وأذن للأمين العام بمحاولة التوسط في النزاع.

ومع ذلك، لم يصدر مجلس الأمن قرارا يدعو إلى وقف إطلاق النار إلا في 20 يوليو، وهو يوم الغزو التركي.

لبنان وإسرائيل- 1976 و1978
اندلعت الحرب الأهلية في لبنان في عام 1975 ودامت أكثر من 15 عاما . كما غزت إسرائيل جنوب لبنان في 15 مارس 1978 (عملية الليطاني) لتدمير القواعد الفلسطينية، ومنع الهجمات التي تنطلق من الأراضي اللبنانية على إسرائيل.

وفي كلتا الحالتين، لفت الأمين العام، كورت فالدهايم، انتباه مجلس الأمن الدولي إلى خطورة الوضع في لبنان.

رهائن السفارة الأميركية في طهران- 1979
استولى طلاب ثوريون على مبنى السفارة الأميركية لدى طهران، في 4 نوفمبر عام 1979، بدعم من الحكومة الإيرانية الجديدة. وفي 9 نوفمبر، وبعد المشاورات، دعا رئيس مجلس الأمن إلى إطلاق سراح الرهائن.

كتب الأمين العام، كورت فالدهايم، إلى رئيس مجلس الأمن، في 25 نوفمبر، للفت الانتباه إلى الأزمة المستمرة، ويطلب عقد اجتماع لمجلس الأمن، قائلا إن رأيه هو أن الأزمة تشكل تهديدا للسلم والأمن الدوليين.

واجتمع مجلس الأمن في 27 نوفمبر، وتحدث الأمين العام داعيا الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط النفس.

وفي القرار الصادر في 4 ديسمبر، دعا مجلس الأمن إلى إطلاق سراح الرهائن، واستعادة الحصانات الدبلوماسية، والإذن للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة "باتخاذ جميع التدابير المناسبة" لتنفيذ القرار.

في 31 ديسمبر عام 1979، سافر فالدهايم إلى طهران، ولكن رُفض اقتراحه المكون من أربع نقاط وعاد خالي الوفاض. 
 
حرب العراق وإيران- 1980
من منتصف مايو إلى منتصف سبتمبر عام 1980، واجه الأمين العام، كورت فالدهايم، اتهامات من إيران والعراق، بالتزامن مع تدهور الوضع بين البلدين.

وفي 22 سبتمبر، غزا العراق إيران لتبدأ الحرب بين البلدين والتي استمرت حتى عام 1988.

في 22 و23 سبتمبر من عام 1980، طلب الأمين العام، فالدهايم، من الطرفين ضبط النفس والتوصل إلى تسوية عن طريق التفاوض.

وذكر الأمين العام في رسالة إلى رئيس مجلس الأمن، في 25 سبتمبر، أن القتال اشتد، وأن الوضع يهدد بلا شك السلام والأمن الدوليين.

اقترح الأمين العام إجراء مشاورات في مجلس الأمن، كما طلبت المكسيك والنرويج عقد اجتماع رسمي للمجلس.

وفي الاجتماع، الذي عُقد في 26 سبتمبر، لخّص الأمين العام التطورات، ثم اعتمد مجلس الأمن قرارا يدعو إلى وقف إطلاق النار، وحث الأطراف على قبول الوساطة أو المصالحة.
لبنان- 1989
تصاعد القتال في لبنان، خاصة في بيروت وما حولها، وبرزت مؤشرات على خطر تدخل أطراف خارجية.

وفي رسالة إلى رئيس مجلس الأمن، أشار الأمين العام، خافيير بيريز دي كوييار (1982-91)، إلى أن العنف في بيروت وما حولها "تصاعد إلى مستوى غير مسبوق خلال 14 عاما من الصراع".

وأعرب الأمين العام عن اعتقاده بأن "وقف إطلاق النار الفعّال أمر حتمي"، وقال: "في رأيي، تشكل الأزمة الحالية تهديدا خطيرا للسلم والأمن الدوليين. وعليه، وفي إطار ممارسة مسؤوليتي بموجب ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، أطلب عقد مجلس الأمن على وجه السرعة".

حرب إسرائيل على غزة- 2023
في خطابه، قال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو غوتيريش، إن أكثر من 8 أسابيع من الأعمال العدائية في غزة وإسرائيل، أدت إلى معاناة إنسانية مروعة.

وأشار إلى مقتل أكثر من 1200 شخص- من بينهم 33 طفلا- وإصابة الآلاف في الهجمات الرهيبة التي نفذتها حماس وغيرها من الجماعات الفلسطينية في السابع من أكتوبر، وأدانها غوتيريش مرارا.

وقال إن نحو 250 شخصا اُختطفوا، منهم 34 طفلا، وما زال 130 منهم محتجزين. وشدد على ضرورة الإفراج عنهم فورا وبدون شروط. وأضاف أن الشهادات حول العنف الجنسي، المرتكبة أثناء الهجمات، مروّعة.

الأمين العام في خطابه لرئيس مجلس الأمن الدولي، الأربعاء، قال إن المدنيين في أنحاء غزة يواجهون خطرا جسيما. وأشار إلى مقتل أكثر من 15 ألف شخص، وفق التقارير، منذ بدء العملية العسكرية الإسرائيلية، يمثل الأطفال أكثر من 40 بالمئة منهم بالإضافة إلى إصابة الآلاف بجراح.

وأشار الأمين العام إلى تدمير أكثر من نصف منازل قطاع غزة، والتهجير القسري لنحو 80 بالمئة من السكان البالغ عددهم 2.2 مليون شخص، إلى مناطق متقلصة في المساحة.

وأكد غوتيريش "عدم تواجد مكان آمن في غزة، وعدم توفر حماية فعّالة للمدنيين". وتحدث عن "انهيار نظام الرعاية الصحية، وتحول المستشفيات إلى ساحات للمعارك".

وأشار غوتيريش إلى قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2712 الذي يدعو إلى توسيع نطاق توصيل الإمدادات لتلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية للسكان المدنيين وخاصة الأطفال. وقال إن الظروف الراهنة تجعل القيام بالعمليات الإنسانية ذات المغزى، أمرا مستحيلا.

وحذر الأمين العام في خطابه من الخطر الجسيم لانهيار النظام الإنساني، وقال إن الوضع يتدهور بسرعة نحو كارثة بعواقب قد لا يمكن عكسها على جميع الفلسطينيين وعلى السلم والأمن في المنطقة.

وشدد على ضرورة تجنب مثل هذه النتيجة بكل السبل الممكنة. وقال إن على المجتمع الدولي مسؤولية استخدام نفوذه لمنع حدوث مزيد من التصعيد ولإنهاء الأزمة.

وحث غوتيريش أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي على الضغط لتجنب وقوع كارثة إنسانية. وجدد مناشدته لإعلان الوقف الإنساني لإطلاق النار، مشددا على إلحاح ذلك الأمر. 
