"الأونروا": 90% من سكان القطاع نزحوا داخلياً والجوع والامراض تهدد حياتهم

90% of #Gaza's population has been displaced since the war began- bad weather exacerbates concerns about spread of disease, worsening already dire conditions.@UNRWA colleagues are doing everything they can to continue providing humanitarian aid.
Donate: https://t.co/BAncZ2TnRb pic.twitter.com/jvmmC8VnTN
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 22, 2023
90% of #Gaza's population has been displaced since the war began- bad weather exacerbates concerns about spread of disease, worsening already dire conditions.@UNRWA colleagues are doing everything they can to continue providing humanitarian aid.
Donate: https://t.co/BAncZ2TnRb pic.twitter.com/jvmmC8VnTN