"أرقام مفزعة" تخص الواقع الصحي في غزة
"الأونروا": 90% من سكان القطاع نزحوا داخلياً والجوع والامراض تهدد حياتهم

الساحة الفلسطينية

2023-12-22 | 07:32
&quot;الأونروا&quot;: 90% من سكان القطاع نزحوا داخلياً والجوع والامراض تهدد حياتهم
المصدر:
وكالات
291 مشاهدة

حذرت وكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين "الأونروا" من تدهور الوضع الإنساني في قطاع غزة.

وقالت المنظمة أن 90% من سكان القطاع نزحوا داخلياً منذ بدء الحرب في السابع من تشرين الأول".

وأشارت في تغريدة على حسابها بمنصة "إكس" إلى أن "سوء الأحوال الجوية أدى لتفاقم المخاوف بشأن انتشار الأمراض، وفاقم من قسوة الظروف التي كان يعانيها السكان أصلا".
 


وكانت الأونروا أفادت سابقا بأن "إمدادات الغذاء والدواء والمياه شحيحة للغاية، وأن الجوع والعطش يحاصر نحو مليوني نازح في القطاع".

كما حذرت من أن "الأوضاع في غزة وصلت إلى نقطة حرجة، مضيفة أن القطاع يشهد حاليا واحدة من أشد حالات التصعيد في الأعمال العدائية منذ العام 2007، عقب سيطرة حماس، مع قصف متواصل من قبل القوات الإسرائيلية من الجو والبحر والبر".

ويعد القطاع الفلسطيني الساحلي واحدا من أكثر المناطق اكتظاظا بالسكان في العالم، حيث يعيش أكثر من 2,2 مليون شخص تحت الحصار منذ العام 2007.

فيما ارتفع عدد القتلى الفلسطينيين إلى أكثر من 20 ألف بينهم 8 آلاف طفل.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب 
