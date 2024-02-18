Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
"الأونروا" تحذر من تصفية قضية اللاجئين الفلسطينيين
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

الصحة العالمية: مشفى ناصر في غزة خرج عن الخدمة تماما

الساحة الفلسطينية

2024-02-18 | 06:11
الصحة العالمية: مشفى ناصر في غزة خرج عن الخدمة تماما
217 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلن مدير منظمة الصحة العالمية تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس توقف مستشفى ناصر في قطاع غزة عن العمل، بعد الحصار الإسرائيلي الذي استمر أسبوعا.

وقال غيبريسوس اليوم الأحد في بيان على منصة "إكس"، إنه "لم يُسمح لفريق منظمة الصحة العالمية بدخول المستشفى لتقييم أوضاع المرضى والاحتياجات الطبية الحرجة، على الرغم من وصوله إلى هناك لتوصيل الوقود بالتعاون مع الشركاء".
 


ويحتاج ما لا يقل عن 20 شخصا إلى النقل العاجل إلى مستشفيات أخرى لتلقي الرعاية الصحية مشددا على أن العلاج حق لكل مريض، مطالبا بتسهيل الوصول إلى المرضى والمستشفيات.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن طارق ياساريفيتش المتحدث باسم المنظمة، كان قد أعلن أمس السبت في مؤتمر صحفي أن "المنظمة تخشى على سلامة المرضى والعاملين الصحيين والمدنيين الذين يحتمون بالمستشفى، وتدعو إلى حماية الرعاية الصحية والالتزام بالقانون الدولي الإنساني"، مشددا على حاجة المرضى والعاملين الصحيين والمدنيين الباحثين لملجأ آمن وليس التعرض للخطر في أماكن العلاج.

وفي وقت سابق، أكدت مصادر طبية فلسطينية مواصلة قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي حصارها لمجمع ناصر الطبي، واستهداف قناصتها كل من يتحرك في المجمع ومحيطه، في وقت ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا القصف على قطاع غزة إلى 28985 قتيلا و68883 جريحا.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب 

الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-18
Play
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-18
رحال
Play
رحال
الجنة المنسية... مدينة الطيب في محافظة ميسان - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2024-02-17
Play
الجنة المنسية... مدينة الطيب في محافظة ميسان - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2024-02-17
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٧ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
Play
نشرة ١٧ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 17-02-2024 | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
Play
العراق في دقيقة 17-02-2024 | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٧ الى ٢٣ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-17
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٧ الى ٢٣ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-17
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اسباب تأخر المشي عند الاطفال - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-16
Play
اسباب تأخر المشي عند الاطفال - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-16
فنّ نيوز
Play
فنّ نيوز
ألبوم كاظم الساهر الجديد - الحلقة ٢٤ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-02-16
Play
ألبوم كاظم الساهر الجديد - الحلقة ٢٤ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-02-16
علناً
Play
علناً
ما موقف الاطار من انسحاب القوات الامريكية؟ - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-15
Play
ما موقف الاطار من انسحاب القوات الامريكية؟ - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-15
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تحديات نظام التعليم في العراق - الحلقة ٢١٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-15
Play
تحديات نظام التعليم في العراق - الحلقة ٢١٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-15
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
حكومة العيداني اعمار في الواجهة وفساد في النزاهة - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-14
Play
حكومة العيداني اعمار في الواجهة وفساد في النزاهة - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-14
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-18
Play
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-18
رحال
Play
رحال
الجنة المنسية... مدينة الطيب في محافظة ميسان - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2024-02-17
Play
الجنة المنسية... مدينة الطيب في محافظة ميسان - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2024-02-17
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٧ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
Play
نشرة ١٧ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 17-02-2024 | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
Play
العراق في دقيقة 17-02-2024 | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-17
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٧ الى ٢٣ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-17
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٧ الى ٢٣ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-17
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اسباب تأخر المشي عند الاطفال - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-16
Play
اسباب تأخر المشي عند الاطفال - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-16
فنّ نيوز
Play
فنّ نيوز
ألبوم كاظم الساهر الجديد - الحلقة ٢٤ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-02-16
Play
ألبوم كاظم الساهر الجديد - الحلقة ٢٤ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-02-16
علناً
Play
علناً
ما موقف الاطار من انسحاب القوات الامريكية؟ - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-15
Play
ما موقف الاطار من انسحاب القوات الامريكية؟ - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-15
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تحديات نظام التعليم في العراق - الحلقة ٢١٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-15
Play
تحديات نظام التعليم في العراق - الحلقة ٢١٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-15
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
حكومة العيداني اعمار في الواجهة وفساد في النزاهة - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-14
Play
حكومة العيداني اعمار في الواجهة وفساد في النزاهة - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-14
ستتحسن العلاقة
ستتحسن العلاقة
ستشهد مفاجآت سيئة
ستشهد مفاجآت سيئة
ستبقى مستقرة على توتر
ستبقى مستقرة على توتر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.