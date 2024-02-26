Alsumaria TV
"لن أتواطأ بالمجزرة".. طّيار أمريكي يحرق نفسه أمام سفارة إسرائيل (فيديو)

الساحة الفلسطينية

2024-02-26 | 02:06
&quot;لن أتواطأ بالمجزرة&quot;.. طّيار أمريكي يحرق نفسه أمام سفارة إسرائيل (فيديو)
1,981 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلنت السلطات الأمريكية إن أحد أفراد الجيش الأمريكي أشعل النار في نفسه أمام السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن، في عمل احتجاجي على ما يبدو على الحرب في غزة، وفق ما ذكرته وكالة رويترز.

تم نقل الرجل إلى مستشفى بالمنطقة بعد أن تمكن أفراد من جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية من إخماد النيران. وقال متحدث باسم إدارة شرطة العاصمة إن الرجل في حالة حرجة. وأكد متحدث باسم القوات الجوية أن الواقعة تتعلق بطيار في الخدمة الفعلية.

بينما قال آرون بوشنل البالغ من العمر 25 عاما الذي كان يرتدي الزي العسكري في تسجيل مصور بثه على الهواء مباشرة عبر الإنترنت، بحسب صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" الأمريكية: "لن أكون متواطئاً بعد الآن في الإبادة الجماعية".
 


كما ذكرت الصحيفة أنه بعد ذلك سكب على نفسه سائلاً شفافاً وأضرم النار في جسده وهو يصرخ: "فلسطين حرة". وتحقق الشرطة المحلية والخدمة السرية في الواقعة.

من جانها، قالت تل نعيم، المتحدثة باسم السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن، إنه لم يصب أي من موظفي السفارة، وتم التعرف على هوياتهم جميعاً.

يشار إلى أن السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن، كانت مقصداً لاحتجاجات متواصلة ضد الحرب على غزة.

في ديسمبر/كانون الأول، أحرق أحد المتظاهرين نفسه أمام القنصلية الإسرائيلية في أتلانتا، فيما قالت الشرطة إنه "على الأرجح عمل احتجاجي سياسي متطرف".

فيما أدت الحرب في غزة إلى اندلاع احتجاجات مؤيدة للفلسطينيين وأخرى مؤيدة لإسرائيل في الولايات المتحدة.

بدأت الاحتجاجات منذ بدء قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عدوانها على قطاع غزة في 7 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الماضي، ما أدى إلى تدمير جزء كبير منه، بالإضافة إلى استشهاد ما يقرب من 30 ألف شخص أغلبهم من النساء والأطفال.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب 

الساحة الفلسطينية

دوليات

