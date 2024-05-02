Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
العراق يهزم إندونيسيا ويتأهل الى أولمبياد باريس
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

بعد الجامعات الامريكية.. الطلبة البريطانيون يحتجون على حرب غزة (فيديو)

الساحة الفلسطينية

2024-05-02 | 10:04
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
بعد الجامعات الامريكية.. الطلبة البريطانيون يحتجون على حرب غزة (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,089 مشاهدة

تظاهر العشرات من الطلاب المؤيدين لفلسطين، اليوم الخميس، في الجامعات في جميع أنحاء بريطانيا في وقفة ضد الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة، على غرار الاعتصامات في جامعات الولايات المتحدة.

ونصب المتظاهرون في جامعات مانشستر وليدز وبريستول وشيفيلد ونيوكاسل، الخيام ووضعوا لافتات مناهضة لإسرائيل، حيث دعوا إلى إنهاء العمل العسكري في قطاع غزة.
 


ملأ طلاب من جامعة مانشستر حديقة الجامعة باللافتات واللوحات والأعلام الفلسطينية لدعوة الجامعة إلى "إنهاء شراكتها مع الأنظمة التي تدعم إسرائيل".

وكُتب على إحدى اللافتات: "بريطانيا تدعم الإبادة الجماعية الإسرائيلية".

وفي بريستول، ضغط الطلاب على جامعاتهم لقطع العلاقات مع شركات الأسلحة الإسرائيلية ودعم الدعوات لوقف إطلاق النار مع احتدام الحرب في غزة.

وتشكلت حشود كبيرة أيضا في نيوكاسل، حيث يقول الطلاب إن احتجاجهم "سيسلط الضوء على استراتيجية الاستثمار للجامعة وتواطئها في جرائم الحرب التي يرتكبها الجيش الإسرائيلي في غزة والضفة الغربية".

وفي وقت سابق، قال المتحدث الرسمي باسم رئيس الوزراء إن الشرطة "ستحظى بدعمنا الكامل" لمعالجة الاضطرابات المحتملة إذا حاول الطلاب تكرار المظاهرات العنيفة التي شهدتها مؤخرا الجامعات الأمريكية.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التحول الإلكتروني في العراق - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-02
Play
التحول الإلكتروني في العراق - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-02
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق حي العامل - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-02
Play
سوق حي العامل - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-02
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
مداخل وبوابات بغداد تاريخ حضارة لخراب وفساد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
مداخل وبوابات بغداد تاريخ حضارة لخراب وفساد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-05-01
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
تأخر سن الزواج - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
تأخر سن الزواج - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-05-01
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
01-05-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
01-05-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-01
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١ ايار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-01
Play
نشرة ١ ايار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-01
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
اسأل سجى 1-5-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-05-01
Play
اسأل سجى 1-5-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-05-01
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
أيهما أصعب تربية البنت أو الولد؟ 1-5-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
أيهما أصعب تربية البنت أو الولد؟ 1-5-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-05-01
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة شي لفت انتباهي 1-5-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة شي لفت انتباهي 1-5-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-05-01
لعينيك
Play
لعينيك
الحلقة 13 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-30
Play
الحلقة 13 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-30
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التحول الإلكتروني في العراق - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-02
Play
التحول الإلكتروني في العراق - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-05-02
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق حي العامل - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-02
Play
سوق حي العامل - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-05-02
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
مداخل وبوابات بغداد تاريخ حضارة لخراب وفساد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
مداخل وبوابات بغداد تاريخ حضارة لخراب وفساد - الحلقة ٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-05-01
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
تأخر سن الزواج - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
تأخر سن الزواج - الحلقة ٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-05-01
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
01-05-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
01-05-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-05-01
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١ ايار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-01
Play
نشرة ١ ايار ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-05-01
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
اسأل سجى 1-5-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-05-01
Play
اسأل سجى 1-5-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-05-01
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
أيهما أصعب تربية البنت أو الولد؟ 1-5-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
أيهما أصعب تربية البنت أو الولد؟ 1-5-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-05-01
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة شي لفت انتباهي 1-5-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-05-01
Play
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة شي لفت انتباهي 1-5-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-05-01
لعينيك
Play
لعينيك
الحلقة 13 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-30
Play
الحلقة 13 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-30
جيدة
جيدة
سيئة
سيئة
ازدحامات متفاوتة
ازدحامات متفاوتة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.