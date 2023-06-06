Alsumaria TV
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الاكثر شعبية من حيث عدد المستخدمين النشطين شهريًا

تكنولوجيا

2023-06-06 | 08:53
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الاكثر شعبية من حيث عدد المستخدمين النشطين شهريًا
383 مشاهدة

نشرت صفحة World of Statistics او عالم الإحصاءات قائمة بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعي الأكثر شعبية من حيث عدد المستخدمين النشطين. واحتل موقع فيسبوك المرتبة الأولى مع 2.99 مليار استخدام شهرياً.

ويُعرف المستخدم النشط شهرياً بعبارة Monthly Active User – MAU وهو المستخدم الذي يقوم بعمل ما أو مجموعة أعمال معاً مثل تسجيل الدخول، كتابة مقالة، مشاهدة فيديو، الاستماع لمقطع صوتي، التعليق، المشاركة و هكذا و بعدد مرات محددة في فترة زمنية محددة اي 30 يوما.
بحسب حساب World of Statistics الذي يصدر احصاءات يومية في مجالات مختلفة، ان المنصات الاجتماعية التالية هي الاكثر شعبية من حيث عدد المستخدمين النشطين شهريًا:
فيسبوك: 2.99 مليار
يوتيوب: 2.56 مليار
واتسآب: 2.24 مليار
انستغرام: 2 مليار
تيك توك: 1.53 مليار
ميسينجر: 1.3 مليار
وي تشات: 1.22 مليار
لينكد إن: 930 مليون
تيليغرام: 700 مليون
سنابتشات: 528 مليون
بينترست: 459 مليون
تويتر: 450 مليون
سكايب: 300 مليون
فايبر: 260 مليون

القائمة كاملة في الحساب الرسمي لـ World of Statistics:
 
