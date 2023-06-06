مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الاكثر شعبية من حيث عدد المستخدمين النشطين شهريًا

Most popular social platforms by monthly active users:
🇺🇸 Facebook: 2.99b
🇺🇸 YouTube: 2.56b
🇺🇸 WhatsApp: 2.24b
🇺🇸 Instagram: 2b
🇨🇳 TikTok: 1.53b
🇺🇸 Messenger: 1.3b
🇨🇳 WeChat: 1.22b
🇺🇸 Linkedin: 930m
🇦🇪 Telegram: 700m
🇨🇳 Douyin: 600m
🇨🇳 QQ: 595m
🇺🇸 Snapchat: 528m
🇨🇳 Weibo: 521m…
— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 5, 2023
Most popular social platforms by monthly active users:
🇺🇸 Facebook: 2.99b
🇺🇸 YouTube: 2.56b
🇺🇸 WhatsApp: 2.24b
🇺🇸 Instagram: 2b
🇨🇳 TikTok: 1.53b
🇺🇸 Messenger: 1.3b
🇨🇳 WeChat: 1.22b
🇺🇸 Linkedin: 930m
🇦🇪 Telegram: 700m
🇨🇳 Douyin: 600m
🇨🇳 QQ: 595m
🇺🇸 Snapchat: 528m
🇨🇳 Weibo: 521m…