ليز تروس تفوز بزعامة حزب المحافظين ورئاسة الحكومة في بريطانيا

دوليات

2022-09-05 | 07:46
ليز تروس تفوز بزعامة حزب المحافظين ورئاسة الحكومة في بريطانيا
1,581 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - متابعة
فازت ليز تروس، اليوم الاثنين، بزعامة حزب الحافظين ورئاسة الحكومة في بريطانيا، بعد منافسة حامية مع ريشي سوناك.

وكتبت تروس، في تغريدة على حسابها بموقع تويتر: "يشرفني أن أُنتخب زعيمة لحزب المحافظين. أشكركم على ثقتكم بي لقيادة وتقديم الدعم لبلدنا العظيم. سأتخذ إجراءات جريئة لإخراجنا جميعًا من خلال هذه الأوقات الصعبة ، وتنمية اقتصادنا ، وإطلاق العنان لإمكانات المملكة المتحدة". 
 

