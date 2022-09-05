ليز تروس تفوز بزعامة حزب المحافظين ورئاسة الحكومة في بريطانيا

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.
Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.
I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb
— Liz for Leader (@trussliz) September 5, 2022
