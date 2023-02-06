Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
مجلس الوزراء يعقد جلسته الاعتيادية برئاسة السوداني
"لا مهرب منه".. خبير تنبأ بـ"كارثة" زلزال تركيا قبل حصوله بعدة أيام

دوليات

2023-02-06 | 05:06
&quot;لا مهرب منه&quot;.. خبير تنبأ بـ&quot;كارثة&quot; زلزال تركيا قبل حصوله بعدة أيام
6,444 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

توقع أحد الخبراء العاملين في مركز دراسات يتابع نشاطات الزلازل حدوث الهزة الأرضية الذي حصلت، اليوم الاثنين، في تركيا، وحدد مراكز التأثير قبل 3 أيام من حدوثها.

وقال فرانك هوجربتس في تغريدة على صفحته في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" يوم 3 فبراير: "عاجلا أم آجلا، سيحدث زلزال بقوة 7.5 درجة مئوية في هذه المنطقة (جنوب وسط تركيا والأردن وسوريا ولبنان)".
 

وضرب زلزال مدمر بقوة 7.9 فجر اليوم الاثنين مناطق جنوب تركيا وشمال ووسط سوريا، كما طال مناطق شمال وشرق لبنان وعمت ارتداداته منطقة شرق المتوسط مخلفا حتى الآن مئات الضحايا ودمارا كبيرا.

وتعد هذه الهزة الأكبر في تركيا منذ زلزال 17 أغسطس 1999 الذي تسبب بمقتل 17 ألف شخص، بينهم ألف في اسطنبول.

وأضاف العالم، صباح اليوم الاثنين، في تغريدة على حسابه على منصة تويتر أن "هذا الزلزال كان متوقعاً ولا مهرب منه في هذه البقعة الجغرافية تحديداً تماما كما حصل سنة 115 وسنة 526 مضيفا أن هذه الزلازل تسبقها دائما معطيات هندسية تتعلق بحركة الكواكب".
 

كما حذّر من "هزّات ارتدادية اضافية في تركيا والمناطق المجاورة على أثر قوة الزلزال الأساسي".
 
وشهدت المنطقة زلزالا مدمرا في تركيا وشمال سوريا، أسفر عن مقتل وجرح مئات الأشخاص فيما تواصل فرق الإنقاذ والدفاع المدني العمل على إخراج مئات الأشخاص من تحت الأنقاض.

وبلغت قوة الزلزال 7.8 درجات على مقياس ريختر وأسفر عن سقوط أكثر من 300 قتيل ودمر مئات المباني، ويعد الزلزال الذي ضرب سوريا هو الأعنف من عشرات السنين.
 
وقبل قليل، أكد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب ارودغان، أن عدد الوفيات جراء الزلزال ارتفع إلى 912 شخصاً.
 
وأضاف، ان الزلزال أكبر كارثة تشهدها البلاد منذ العام 1939.
 
بدورها، وزارة الصحة السورية، أعلنت ارتفاع عدد ضحايا الزلزال إلى 326 وفاة و1042 إصابة.
 


