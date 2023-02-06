My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey.
As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 Feb.
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 6, 2023
Watch for additional strong seismic activity in Central Turkey and nearby regions. Aftershocks usually continue for a while after a major earthquake.
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 6, 2023
