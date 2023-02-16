هزة أرضية وبركان يضربان جزيرة هاواي (فيديو)

1/ #Hawaii #Volcano
The Kilauea volcano has woken up again in Hawaii.
A series of earthquakes were recorded in the southern part of the island, the record of which was a magnitude of 4.8 pic.twitter.com/fWihZ5EdZa
— David Kime (@CyberRealms1) February 15, 2023
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes in the Hawaiian archipelago, has re-emerged. Shocking images have been released. pic.twitter.com/WljQySutu8
— ArtForArt (@Opendoorian) February 15, 2023
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes in the Hawaiian archipelago, has re-emerged. Shocking images have been released.