باحثان عراقي وهولندي يتنبآن بموعد زلزال جديد.. هذه شدته

EARTHQUAKE WARNING
A convergence of critical planetary geometry around 2 and 5 March may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around 3-4 March and/or 6-7 March.https://t.co/tBZjLek4Qj
— SSGEOS (@ssgeos) February 27, 2023
