على خطى الملكة الأم.. الملك تشارلز يعلن عن دور ملكي جديد له

His Majesty The King has become Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers - a role previously held by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Commonly known as the Sappers, the Corps was founded in 1716 and gained the 'Royal' prefix in 1787.@Proud_Sappers
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 28, 2023
