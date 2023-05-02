مقتل 6 أشخاص إثر تصادم بين 100 مركبة في أمريكا (فيديو)

DEVELOPING: "Multiple" people are dead after a dust storm caused dozens of vehicles to crash on an Illinois interstate, authorities say.
More than 30 people were transported to the hospital, according to state police. https://t.co/T1uotGreoW pic.twitter.com/XURkqsgM3T
— ABC News (@ABC) May 1, 2023
Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx
🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp
— Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023
🚨#UPDATE: Illinois interstate 55 pileup here’s what we know
- Occurred shortly before 1:00pm CST
- Dust storm reported in area shortly before crash
- 100+ vehicles involved
- 5+ fatalities reported
- Dozens injured
- Emergency crews now searching
- Multiple medical helicopters… pic.twitter.com/ctrklJVGqU
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2023
