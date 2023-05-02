Alsumaria TV
مقتل 6 أشخاص إثر تصادم بين 100 مركبة في أمريكا (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-05-02 | 02:25
مقتل 6 أشخاص إثر تصادم بين 100 مركبة في أمريكا (فيديو)
693 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

لقي 6 أشخاص على الأقل مصرعهم، بحوادث تصادم بين نحو 100 سيارة على طريق سريع في ولاية إيلينوي الأمريكية، بعد أن تسببت عاصفة غبارية بانخفاض مستوى الرؤية.

وقالت شرطة ولاية إيلينوي في بيان إن نحو 40 إلى 60 سيارة ركاب إضافة إلى 30 مركبة تجارية، تعرضت لحوادث اصطدام في الولاية الواقعة في الغرب الأوسط الأمريكي "بسبب الرياح الشديدة التي هبت حاملة معها الغبار من الحقول الزراعية عبر الطريق السريع".
 


وأضاف البيان أن النيران اندلعت في شاحنتين صغيرتين؟، في حوادث السير التي وقعت في وقت متأخر من الصباح، على امتداد أكثر من 3 كيلومترات من الطريق السريع 55 الذي يربط بين مدينتي شيكاغو وسانت لويس.
 


وأفادت الشرطة بأن أكثر من 30 شخصا نقلوا إلى المستشفى مصابين بجروح "ما بين طفيفة ومهددة للحياة". وتراوحت أعمار الضحايا بين عامين و80 عاما.

وأظهرت الصور المنشورة من مكان الحادث رجال الإطفاء وسط الغبار والضباب والدخان الناتج عن السيارات المحترقة، والتي خرجت عن الطريق في ظروف رؤية أحيانا شبه معدومة.
 


وقتل 8 أشخاص في حادث مماثل في ولاية يوتا عام 2021 عندما تسببت عاصفة رملية في سلسلة اصطدامات بين 22 سيارة.

