الملك تشارلز يعتزم ارتداء أثواب والدته الذهبية في حفل التتويج

King Charles will re-use gold vestments worn by his mother, grandfather and great-grandfather during his #coronation
He will don the gold cloth garments, which are usually kept with the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London, during an elaborate ritual at the heart of the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/d9l1bMWQ3h
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 1, 2023
King Charles will re-use gold vestments worn by his mother, grandfather and great-grandfather during his #coronation
He will don the gold cloth garments, which are usually kept with the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London, during an elaborate ritual at the heart of the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/d9l1bMWQ3h