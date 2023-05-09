أول صورة رسمية للملك تشارلز بعد تتويجه

The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May.
📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/NTVEsRAIGV
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023
As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.
We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to… pic.twitter.com/WIMsgL1ex2
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023
An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May. pic.twitter.com/lcOrkVGsd7
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023
An official portrait of Her Majesty The Queen following her Coronation on 6th May.
📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/XqCYC1jqik
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023
