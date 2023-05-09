Alsumaria TV
أول صورة رسمية للملك تشارلز بعد تتويجه

دوليات

2023-05-09 | 02:58
أول صورة رسمية للملك تشارلز بعد تتويجه
1,036 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- دوليات

نشر قصر باكنغهام، أول صورة رسمية لتشارلز الثالث بعد تتويجه ملكا لبريطانيا في مراسم احتفالية تاريخية.

وأظهرت الصورة التي نشرها القصر عبر حسابه على "تويتر" والتقطها هوغو بيرناند، ملك بريطانيا جالسًا بملابسه الرسمية الكاملة على كرسي العرش.

ويظهر تشارلز الثالث مرتديًا تاج إمبراطورية الدولة، وممسكًا الجرم السماوي والصولجان مع الصليب، ويرتدي سترة أرجوانية ملكيّة وروبًا من الحوزة.


وتُوِج الملك تشارلز وزوجته كاميلا في كنيسة وستمنستر بلندن، يوم السبت، في أكبر فعالية احتفالية في بريطانيا منذ 70 عامًا.

وبلغت الاحتفالات، في "حفل التتويج" الذي شارك فيه مغنون بينهم ليونيل ريتشي وكيتي بيري أمام أفراد العائلة المالكة وجمهور بلغ 20 ألفا في قلعة وندسور غرب لندن.

