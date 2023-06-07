Alsumaria TV
نائب أمريكي سابق يرشح للرئاسة الأمريكية 2024 (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-06-07 | 07:37
نائب أمريكي سابق يرشح للرئاسة الأمريكية 2024 (فيديو)
737 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي السابق مايك بينس، اليوم الأربعاء، رسميا ترشحه للرئاسة الأمريكية 2024، في إطار منافسة محتدمة للحصول على ترشيح الحزب الجمهوري مع الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب.

في فيديو لإطلاق حملته الانتخابية، نشره عبر حسابه على "تويتر"قدم بينس نفسه على أنه جمهوري يسعى لإعادة أمريكا إلى المبادئ المحافظة، وقال إن "قيادة مختلفة يمكن أن تقلب البلاد لمنع سحق الحلم الأمريكي.. اليوم حزبنا وبلدنا بحاجة إلى زعيم يجذب، كما قال لينكولن، أفضل الملائكة في طبيعتنا".
 


وقال: "لقد أنعم الله علي وعائلتي بما لا يقاس من فرص لخدمة هذه الأمة، وسيكون من السهل البقاء على الهامش.. ولكن هذه ليست هي الطريقة التي نشأت بها وتربيت عليها. لهذا السبب اليوم، أمام الله وعائلتي، أعلن أنني سأترشح لرئاسة الولايات المتحدة".

ويجادل بينس في الفيديو الذي لا يذكر ترامب ولا يعرض صورا له أن "الأوقات المختلفة تتطلب قيادة مختلف"، مشددا على أنه "يمكننا إعادة هذا البلد. يمكننا الدفاع عن أمتنا وتأمين حدودنا. يمكننا إنعاش اقتصادنا، وإعادة أمتنا إلى طريق ميزانية متوازنة، والدفاع عن حرياتنا، ومنح أمريكا بداية جديدة".

يذكر أن بينس (63 عاما) شغل منصب عضو في مجلس النواب بين عامي 2001 و2013 وحاكم ولاية إنديانا بين عامي 2013 و2017، لكنه ارتقى إلى الاهتمام الدولي بصفته نائب ترامب في عام 2016.

ومن المقرر أن يتحدث إلى أنصاره في دي موين بولاية آيوا في وقت لاحق من اليوم الأربعاء.
>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
