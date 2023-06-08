Alsumaria TV
نيويورك صفراء من الدخان وجودة الهواء تنخفض لـ"مستويات خطيرة".. ماذا يجري بأمريكا؟ (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-06-08 | 03:00
نيويورك صفراء من الدخان وجودة الهواء تنخفض لـ&quot;مستويات خطيرة&quot;.. ماذا يجري بأمريكا؟ (فيديو)
765 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

تستمر الحرائق التي تجتاح مساحات واسعة من الغابات في كندا، مجبرة أكثر من 50 ألف شخص على النزوح من منازلهم، كما تسبب الدخان الذي امتد نحو الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة في حجب الرؤية بمدن أمريكية كواشنطن ونيويورك.

حيث أصدرت 13 ولاية أمريكية تنبيهات، على خلفية ما تسبب فيه الدخان والأبخرة من حجب للرؤية، كما ألزمت المواطنين بالبقاء داخل منازلهم، منذ صباح الأربعاء 7 يونيو/حزيران 2023.

وجاء في تقرير صادر عن خدمة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية الأمريكية، أن جودة الهواء "انخفضت" في العاصمة واشنطن إلى "مستويات خطيرة".

وذكر التقرير أنه تم تسجيل جودة هواء "سيئة للغاية بالنسبة للأشخاص الذين يعانون من أمراض القلب، والرئة، فضلاً عن كبار السن، والأطفال والمراهقين"، متوقعاً انخفاض الرؤية على مدار عدد من ساعات اليوم، وطالبت السلطات المواطنين بارتداء الأقنعة.


وفي السياق، ألغت المدارس الحكومية بالمقاطعات التي تأثرت بدخان حرائق الغابات في كندا، الأنشطة الخارجية وضمن ذلك الألعاب الرياضية.

وأصدر عمدة مدينة نيويورك، إريك آدامز، بياناً، أكد فيه أن جودة الهواء "تتدهور في أنحاء المدينة بسبب الدخان الناجم عن حرائق الغابات في كندا"، وقال إن الهواء "غير صحي ويثير مخاوف صحية".

وذكرت تقارير إعلامية، أنه تدفقت موجة من الدخان الكثيف إلى مدينتي نيويورك وفيلادلفيا بعد ظهر الأربعاء، على أن تستمر حتى ساعات الليل.


*حرائق مستمرة
وقال مسؤولون كنديون إن رجال الإطفاء يعملون على إخماد الحرائق في مقاطعة كيبيك، حيث ينشط حالياً أكثر من 160 حريقاً في الغابات.

بدوره، قال وزير السلامة العامة الكندي بيل بلير، في تصريحات صحفية، إن كندا شهدت 2214 حريقاً هائلاً في عام 2023، مشيراً إلى أن قرابة 3.3 مليون هكتار (8.1 مليون فدان) تعرضت للاحتراق.

وقال وزير الموارد الطبيعية الكندي جوناثان ويلكينسون، في تصريح صحفي، إن "الحقيقة البسيطة هي أن كندا تشهد تأثيرات تغير المناخ، وضمن ذلك حرائق الغابات الأكثر تواتراً والأكثر حدة".

وأضاف ويلكينسون أن "2400 رجل إطفاء يواجهون الحرائق في مقاطعة ألبرتا وحدها".

ويشارك رجال إطفاء من أستراليا ونيوزيلندا والمكسيك في عمليات إخماد الحرائق بأنحاء البلاد، حسب المصدر نفسه.

ومن المتوقع وصول 300 آخرين من رجال الإطفاء، من ضمنهم 200 من جنوب إفريقيا و100 من الولايات المتحدة، في نهاية الأسبوع الجاري؛ للمساعدة في إخماد الحرائق.

وتشتعل الحرائق في المقاطعات من كولومبيا البريطانية على الساحل الغربي إلى نوفا سكوشا في الشرق، على مسافة نحو 5 آلاف و500 كم.

كما فقد أكثر من 150 منزلاً في هاليفاكس، عاصمة نوفا سكوتيا، فيما أجبر 20 ألفاً في المنطقة ذاتها على ترك منازلهم منذ الأحد.

وحرائق الغابات التي كانت تهدد مدينة هاليفاكس مشتعلة منذ 4 أيام ويتم احتواؤها حالياً بنسبة 50% تقريباً، ومع ذلك، من المحتمل أن يؤدي الطقس الحار والجاف الخميس إلى اشتداد حدة الحريق.

في السياق نفسه، قال ممثل نوفا سكوتيا للموارد الطبيعية ديف ستيفز، في تصريح صحفي: "نحن بعيدون عن مرحلة الخروج من الغابة".

وأضاف: "ما زلنا نتعامل مع وضع خطير للغاية ومتقلب، وسنتخذ جميع الاحتياطات اللازمة للحفاظ على سلامة أهلنا والسكان".

أحدث الحلقات
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
الأيتام في العراق وضحايا التفكك الأسري - حلقة ٥ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-06-07
Play
الأيتام في العراق وضحايا التفكك الأسري - حلقة ٥ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-06-07
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٧ حزيران ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-06-07
Play
نشرة ٧ حزيران ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-06-07
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التاتو…هل هو تجميل ام خطر للسيدات - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-06-07
Play
التاتو…هل هو تجميل ام خطر للسيدات - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-06-07
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق السنَك - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-06-07
Play
سوق السنَك - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-06-07
عشرين
Play
عشرين
موازنة تكبلها التعديلات.. فيتو كردي.. الاطار يشهر سلاح الأغلبية - الحلقة ٧ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-06-06
Play
موازنة تكبلها التعديلات.. فيتو كردي.. الاطار يشهر سلاح الأغلبية - الحلقة ٧ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-06-06
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
المخرج دافيد اوريان - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-06-05
Play
المخرج دافيد اوريان - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-06-05
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
وكالة الإستخبارات والتحقيقات الفدرالية تلقي القبض على مجرم خطير في كربلاء - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-06-04
Play
وكالة الإستخبارات والتحقيقات الفدرالية تلقي القبض على مجرم خطير في كربلاء - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-06-04
رحال
Play
رحال
في النجف الأشرف...طريق الحج البري - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-06-03
Play
في النجف الأشرف...طريق الحج البري - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-06-03
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٣ الى ٩ حزيران ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-06-03
Play
من ٣ الى ٩ حزيران ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-06-03
Biotic
Play
Biotic
الهيموفيليا - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-06-02
Play
الهيموفيليا - الحلقة ٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-06-02
