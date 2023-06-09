قطار يخرج عن مساره من جديد في ولاية أميركيا (فيديو)

Just another Train derailment.
Arizona, 23 train cars have derailed in an overnight crash east of Williams in Coconino County. The county's emergency management agency says the cars involved reportedly sustained heavy damage. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/gD08hxqvIa
— Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) June 8, 2023
Just another Train derailment.
Arizona, 23 train cars have derailed in an overnight crash east of Williams in Coconino County. The county's emergency management agency says the cars involved reportedly sustained heavy damage. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/gD08hxqvIa