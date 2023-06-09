Alsumaria TV
أسعار المعدن الأصفر تعاود الانخفاض مع توقعات عدم رفع الفائدة بأميركا
قطار يخرج عن مساره من جديد في ولاية أميركيا (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-06-09 | 03:26
قطار يخرج عن مساره من جديد في ولاية أميركيا (فيديو)
524 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

خرج قطار عن مساره، في ولاية أمريكية، في حادثة لم تعد نادرة، حيث تكررت في عدة ولايات أمريكية، لا سيما أريزونا .

وحسب المعلومات فإن قطار الشحن الذي كان متوجه إلى ولاية كاليفورنيا، كان يحمل على متنه سيارات وشاحنات، ووفقا لهيئة سكة حديد BNSF، فإن القطار كان يسير بسرعة تصل إلى 50 ميلا في الساعة عندما خرج عن مساره بالقرب من بعض المنازل.


وأفادت السلطات بأن ما مجموعه 23 عربة قطار خرجت عن مسارها وأصيبت بأضرار جسيمة.

وقال ويس ديسون، مدير مقاطعة كوكونينو لإدارة الطوارئ، إنه لا مخاوف بيئية أو مخاطر، لكن الفوضى ستستغرق عدة أيام لتنظيفها.

>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
