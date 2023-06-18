خلل فني ينهي حياة عمال صينيين في احد المناجم (فيديو)

A transportation #accident occurred in the auxiliary inclined shaft of the #Huangjiagou coal mine in #Luliang of #Shanxi on June 15, causing 3 deaths, one serious injury, and several minor injuries, according to local media.#China #消息 #事故 pic.twitter.com/kxZ5tUDMkV
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 17, 2023
