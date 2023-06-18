Alsumaria TV
خلل فني ينهي حياة عمال صينيين في احد المناجم (فيديو)

2023-06-18 | 11:06
المصدر:
وكالات
كشف مقطع فيديو متداول على موقع "تويتر" عطلا فنيا بإحدى عمليات نقل عمال صينيين إلى داخل منجم فحم في مدينة شانسي.

ويظهر العمال بداية الفيديو معلقين بحبال على سكة يدخلون واحدا تلو الآخر إلى المنجم.

إلا أن عطلا فنيا في عمل السكة جعلها تعكس اتجاه حركتها بسرعة الأمر الذي أدى لسقوط بعضهم، وخلف 3 قتلى وعدد من الجرحى.

ويعتبر العمل داخل مناجم الفحم من أكثر الأعمال خطورة على الإطلاق بسبب احتمالات الانهيار غير المتوقعة.
