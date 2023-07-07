Alsumaria TV
80 جريحا بتصادم حافلتين في نيويورك(فيديو)

دوليات

2023-07-07 | 02:34
80 جريحا بتصادم حافلتين في نيويورك(فيديو)
326 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أدى تصادم حافلتين تقل واحدة منهما سياحا، الخميس، في حي مانهاتن بنيويورك إلى جرح أكثر من 80 شخصا نقل 18 منهم إلى المستشفى لكن إصاباتهم ليست خطيرة، كما ذكرت إدارة الإطفاء.

وقال، كيفن مورفي، نائب رئيس إدارة الإطفاء في مدينة نيويورك، إن الحادث وقع في حوالى الساعة 19,00 (23,00 ت غ) في الجادة الأولى بالقرب من حديقة غرامرسي.

وتظهر في لقطات بثتها الإدارة على تويتر حافلة سياحية من طابقين مكشوفة وقد اصطدمت بالجزء الخلفي من حافلة أخرى تديرها المدينة.

وقال بول هوبر نائب رئيس خدمة الطوارئ الطبية في إدارة الإطفاء إن "الحافلتين كانتا مكتظتين بالركاب على ما يبدو". وأضاف "نقلنا 18 مريضًا" إلى المستشفى، موضحا أن أيا من هؤلاء ليس في وضع يهدد حياته.

وتابع أن الطاقم الطبي الميداني عالج 63 آخرين من ركاب الحافلتين.

وأشار إلى أن "عددا كبيرا من الإصابات لا يتجاوز الجروح والكدمات والخدوش والاشتباه ببعض الكسور والجروح في الرأس والعنق أيضا".
واضطر رجال الإطفاء إلى استخدام حبال وسلالم لإخراج الركاب من الحافلة التي تقل سياحا بسبب تضرر أحد أبوابها، حسب مورفي الذي لم يكشف سبب الحادث.

ولم تعرف على الفور جنسيات الجرحى.

أحدث الحلقات
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٦ تمّوز ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-07-06
Play
نشرة ٦ تمّوز ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-07-06
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الاطعمة التي يجب تناولها بكثرة في فصل الصيف - الحلقة ٥٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-07-06
Play
الاطعمة التي يجب تناولها بكثرة في فصل الصيف - الحلقة ٥٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-07-06
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
كربلاء .. سوق الجمهورية - الحلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-07-06
Play
كربلاء .. سوق الجمهورية - الحلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-07-06
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
المجمعات السكنية .. غلاء فاحش يفاقم ازمة السكن في البلاد - الحلقة ١١ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-07-05
Play
المجمعات السكنية .. غلاء فاحش يفاقم ازمة السكن في البلاد - الحلقة ١١ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-07-05
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
معاناة ”عمالة الأطفال“ في العراق - حلقة ٨ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-07-05
Play
معاناة ”عمالة الأطفال“ في العراق - حلقة ٨ | الموسم ٥
15:30 | 2023-07-05
عشرين
Play
عشرين
انتخابات المحافظات.. بوادر صراع تسبق الإقتراع - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-07-04
Play
انتخابات المحافظات.. بوادر صراع تسبق الإقتراع - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم ٢
15:00 | 2023-07-04
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الممثل والنجم الرياضي علي أبو شعر - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-07-03
Play
الممثل والنجم الرياضي علي أبو شعر - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-07-03
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
ارهابيون قاموا بغزوات على القوى الأمنية بالعجلات المفخخة - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-07-02
Play
ارهابيون قاموا بغزوات على القوى الأمنية بالعجلات المفخخة - الحلقة ١٠ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-07-02
رحال
Play
رحال
جلسة موسيقية فنية مع شباب الشرقاط - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-07-01
Play
جلسة موسيقية فنية مع شباب الشرقاط - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-07-01
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١ الى ٧ تموز ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-07-01
Play
من ١ الى ٧ تموز ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-07-01
