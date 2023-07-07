80 جريحا بتصادم حافلتين في نيويورك(فيديو)

🚨#BREAKING: Over 55+ injuries reported after a double-decker tour bus collides with MTA city bus
📌#Manhattan | #NewYork
Currently numerous authorities and emergency personnel have been deployed following a collision involving a double-decker tour bus and a MTA city bus in… pic.twitter.com/4UeSNJAk4Z
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 7, 2023
