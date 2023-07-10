Alsumaria TV
Sumer Fm
بسبب الكهرباء.. مواطن يعيش "تحت الماء" في الموصل (صورة)
لتفادي السقوط.. عبارات تحذيرية على سلم طائرة جو بايدن (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-07-10 | 02:34
لتفادي السقوط.. عبارات تحذيرية على سلم طائرة جو بايدن (فيديو)
745 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- دوليات

أثارت عبارة "راقب خطواتك" المكتوبة على سلم الطائرة التي أقلت الرئيس الأمريكي إلى بريطانيا سخرية رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خاصة وأنه لجو بايدن تاريخا أسود من العثرات.

وأظهر فيديو لحظة نزول بايدن من السلم في مطار ستانستيد شمال شرق لندن، حيث توقف لبرهة ونط بمكانه في إشارة إلى نزوله بأمان ودون أي حوادث، خاصة أنه اعتاد خلال سفراته الوقوع في مواقف محرجة.

ووصل الرئيس الأمريكي إلى بريطانيا في مستهل زيارة تشمل 3 دول، سيجتمع خلالها مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني ريشي سوناك، في داونينغ ستريت، وهو الاجتماع الخامس لهما في 5 أشهر، كما سيناقش قضايا تغير المناخ مع الملك تشارلز في قلعة وندسور اليوم الاثنين، قبل قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي.

وقال البيت الأبيض إن الزيارة تهدف إلى "مواصلة تعزيز العلاقات الوثيقة بين بلدينا".
