نفوق 55 حوتا في أسوأ موجة جنوح على شاطئ اسكتلندي (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-07-18 | 07:35
نفوق 55 حوتا في أسوأ موجة جنوح على شاطئ اسكتلندي (فيديو)
946 مشاهدة


تعرض أكثر من 50 حوتا للنفوق، بعد أن تقطعت بهم السبل على طول شاطئ في جزيرة لويس شمال غربي اسكتلندا، في حادثة وصفها رجال الإنقاذ البحريين بأنها "أكبر جنوح جماعي في بريطانيا منذ عام 2011".

وعثر خفر السواحل والشرطة ومتطوعو الإنقاذ على 55 حوتا بالغا، وصغار من "الحيتان الطيارة"، تقطعت بها السبل على الشاطئ، يوم الأحد الماضي، وفقا لجمعية إنقاذ الحياة البحرية البريطانية الخيرية، حسبما ذكره موقع "Merco Press".

وترجح المنظمة الخيرية أن سرب الحيتان قد يكون تبع أنثى إلى الشاطئ، عندما كانت تواجه مشكلات في الولادة، وذلك لأن "الحيتان الطيارة" اشتهرت بحفاظها على الروابط الاجتماعية القوية التي تجمع بين أفرادها، وفي الغالب عندما يواجه أحد الحيتان صعوبة ويجنح، يتبعه باقي السرب.

وأضافت المنظمة الخيرية أنه بحلول الوقت الذي وصل فيه المستجيبون إلى الشاطئ لتقديم الإسعافات الأولية للحيتان المتبقية، كانت الغالبية منها قد نفقت بالفعل.

وبحلول الساعة 3:30 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، قررت فرق الإنقاذ تنفيذ القتل الرحيم للحيوانات الباقية على قيد الحياة "لأسباب تتعلق بالرفاهية"، بعد أن تم التأكد من أن الأمواج العاتية وظروف الشواطئ الضحلة تجعل إعادة تعويمها عملية غير آمنة.

وقال متحدث باسم مجلس الجزر الغربي في الحكومة المحلية، إن حوتا واحدا فقط من بين 55 حوتا نجا، وكان واحد من اثنين تمت مساعدتهما بنجاح للعودة إلى البحر.
