نفوق 55 حوتا في أسوأ موجة جنوح على شاطئ اسكتلندي (فيديو)

(Warning: distressing) 55 pilot whales died off Scotland July 16 after getting stranded. Vets tried to save the living animals, but ultimately decided to euthanize them. Officials said the incident was potentially caused by the pod following a female struggling to give birth. pic.twitter.com/BUkDWFO1pC
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 17, 2023
(Warning: distressing) 55 pilot whales died off Scotland July 16 after getting stranded. Vets tried to save the living animals, but ultimately decided to euthanize them. Officials said the incident was potentially caused by the pod following a female struggling to give birth. pic.twitter.com/BUkDWFO1pC