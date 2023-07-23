Alsumaria TV
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
تعليق إيراني جديد يخص "الإساءة" للقرآن الكريم
كارثة في اليونان.. انهيار جسر قيد الإنشاء ومحاصرة أشخاص تحت أنقاضه (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-07-23 | 07:53
كارثة في اليونان.. انهيار جسر قيد الإنشاء ومحاصرة أشخاص تحت أنقاضه (فيديو)
1,148 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - دوليات
انهار جسر قيد الإنشاء، اليوم الأحد، قرب مدينة باتراس غربي اليونان، ما أدى لاحتجاز عدد من الأشخاص تحت أنقاضه.

وذكرت الدائرة في بيان مقتضب: "انهار الجسر. نحن نعمل في الموقع. ثمة أشخاص محتجزون تحت الأنقاض لكن لا نعرف عددهم بالتحديد".
 



>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
