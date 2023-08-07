فيضانات تتسبب بمصرع 14 شخصا في الصين (فيديو)

Amid severe rainstorms and devastating floods, a brave soul stepped up to save lives. A tractor came to the rescue, pulling three people and a dog to safety from floodwaters that had trapped them.#chinafloods #FloodRescue #China pic.twitter.com/oGxzRCxh27
— The Workers Rights (@theworkersright) August 7, 2023
The massive rain storms that China is having could cause this dam to break! And will explain the massive floods in dozens of cities through out China! https://t.co/rng2sUExfN
— Lee Golden (@LeeGolden6) August 7, 2023
Bridge in China overflows with water after heavy rains#chinaflood #ChinaNews #china pic.twitter.com/jpieDm4KjK
— The Live Time 📝 💳 ✈️ 🏢 (@the_live_time) August 7, 2023
