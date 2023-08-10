Alsumaria TV
بعد دعوات لسرقة المحال التجارية.. مواجهات عنيفة في لندن (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-08-10 | 08:27
بعد دعوات لسرقة المحال التجارية.. مواجهات عنيفة في لندن (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
3,213 مشاهدة

بعد دعوات انتشرت عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، للهجوم على شارع أوكسفورد في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، وسرقة المحلات التجارية، ما أدى الى مواجهات عنيفة مع الشرطة.

ونقلت وسائل اعلام بريطانية، ان "الشرطة ألقت القبض على تسعة أشخاص وأصدرت العشرات من أوامر التفريق، بعد أن تجمع مئات المراهقين خارج متجر JD Sports في أكثر شوارع التسوق ازدحاما بالعاصمة في استجابة واضحة لدعوات تمت مشاركتها على نطاق واسع على تطبيقات "تيك توك" و"سناب تشات" تحث على المشاركة في سرقة متجر Oxford Circus JD في الساعة 3 مساء يوم أمس الأربعاء".

وقالت شرطة لندن: "نحن على دراية بالتكهنات عبر الإنترنت حول فرص ارتكاب جرائم حول شارع أكسفورد"، مضيفة: سيكون هناك عدد كبير من ضباطنا في المنطقة خلال الـ 24 ساعة القادمة. يمكن لأي شخص يرتكب جريمة أن يتوقع أن يتم التعامل معه بحزم".
 


من جهته، حث عمدة لندن صادق خان الناس على عدم المشاركة في هذه الدعوات، وقال: "أنا قلق من هذا الهراء الذي رأيناه على تيك توك وهو يشجع الناس على الذهاب إلى شارع أكسفورد.. أود أن أطلب من أي شخص رأى هذه الدعوة، عدم الذهاب إلى شارع أكسفورد. لا تسمح لنفسك بالوقوع في منطقة يمكن أن تكون منطقة عالية الجريمة".

ومع تجمع الحشود في الشارع المزدحم، أغلقت المتاجر القريبة أبوابها لفترة وجيزة، خوفا من القادم.

ومساء الأربعاء، أعلنت شرطة العاصمة أنها أصدرت 34 أمر تفريق واعتقلت تسعة أشخاص.
ورغم الدعوات إلى عدم المشاركة والاعتقالات التي نفذت، تجمع اليوم الخميس عدد من الشبان في الشارع التجاري، مما أدى إلى اندلاع اشتباكات مع الشرطة.

بدورها، دعت وزيرة الداخلية سويلا برافرمان في منشور عبر منصة X (تويتر سابقا) إلى "معاقبة ومحاسبة" المسؤولين عن الاضطرابات في شارع أكسفورد، مشددة على أنه "لا يمكننا السماح لهذا النوع من الفوضى التي شوهدت في بعض المدن الأمريكية بالخروج إلى شوارع المملكة المتحدة".

وأضافت: "الشرطة تحظى بدعمي الكامل للقيام بكل ما هو ضروري لضمان النظام العام. لا أتوقع أقل من شرطة العاصمة وقد طلبت تقريرا كاملا عن الحادث".

