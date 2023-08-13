مشهد مأساوي.. بقرة تدهس طفلة بوحشية في الهند (فيديو)

Content warning: This video contains potentially disturbing situation
A stray bull gored and trampled a child while she was returning from School with her sibling and mother in MMDA colony in Chennai. The victim is critically injured and admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/j6DevPIMzG
— RAMKUMAR R (@imjournalistRK) August 10, 2023
Content warning: This video contains potentially disturbing situation
A stray bull gored and trampled a child while she was returning from School with her sibling and mother in MMDA colony in Chennai. The victim is critically injured and admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/j6DevPIMzG