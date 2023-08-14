مقتل وإصابة 10 أشخاص بانفجار في فندق بأفغانستان (صور وفيديو)

Pakistani Air Forces bombarded Khost province of Afghanistan as taliban refuse to cut ties with Pakistani taliban and other terrorists.pic.twitter.com/yALrWzXruw
— Afghanistan Fact Checks 2 (@AfgFactChecks2) August 14, 2023
🚨NEWS FLASH:
TTP faction Hafiz Gul Bahadur group have been targeted by an alleged ARIAL STRIKE in a hotel in #Khost, #Afghanistan. Initial reports indicate three deaths and multiple injuries.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan faction targeted?🤔 Ahaan pic.twitter.com/3CDf6ZI55k
— OsintTV ™📺 (@OsintTV) August 14, 2023
Media reported that an explosion occurred in Khost province. Details of the explosion have not yet been reported.
Some believe that the explosion was caused by an airstrike pic.twitter.com/uBlPzj2aQ9
— khalilminawi (@khminawi) August 14, 2023
#BREAKING
According to media reports, a suspected aerial strike has targeted Qari Zadran hotel in #Khost province, #Afghanistan, which is frequently visited by Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction of TTP fighters.
As per initial information, multiple casualties of fighters are reported… pic.twitter.com/QGs8XBG1bp
— Pak Afghan Affairs (@Pak_AfgAffairs) August 14, 2023
A blast occurred at a hotel near the Spin mosque in the center of Khost in which "Waziristan refugees" and "Khost residents" were killed and injured, said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul department of security citing a statement of Khost security. 1/2#TOLOnews_English pic.twitter.com/gmKZxK9cPZ
— TOLOnews English (@TOLONewsEnglish) August 14, 2023
