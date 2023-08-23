مصرع 17 عاملا بانهيار جسر قيد الإنشاء في الهند (فيديو)

An under-construction railway bridge over river Kurung in Sairang area of #Mizoram collapsed this morning. 17 workers feared dead, confirms Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. pic.twitter.com/FZZKdKCUHh
— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) August 23, 2023
An under-construction railway bridge over river Kurung in Sairang area of #Mizoram collapsed this morning. 17 workers feared dead, confirms Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. pic.twitter.com/FZZKdKCUHh
Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line {Northeast Frontier zone}
Length - 51.38 km
Project cost - 5021.45 Cr
Number of Tunnels and Bridges - 23 & 130
Number of Stations - 4
Overall Progress 87 %
Total travel time 01.15 hrs
Project Completion Deadline December 2023 pic.twitter.com/9eyG9HI9Wn
— 🇮🇳 Amαr (@Amarrrrz) March 24, 2023
