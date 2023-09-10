Alsumaria TV
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا زلزال المغرب.. أرقام جديدة
في الذكرى الأولى لوفاتها.. قصر باكنغهام ينشر صورة نادرة لـ الملكة إليزابيث

دوليات

2023-09-10 | 06:06
في الذكرى الأولى لوفاتها.. قصر باكنغهام ينشر صورة نادرة لـ الملكة إليزابيث
1,352 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- دوليات

نشر قصر باكنغهام، صورة نادرة لـ الملكة إليزابيث الثانية وذلك بمناسبة مرور عام على وفاتها في قلعة بالمورال مقرها الصيفي الذي كانت تعشقه.

وأرفق الحساب الرسمي لقصر باكنغهام الملكي على موقع "إكس"، تويتر سابقًا، الصورة بكلمات كان قد سجلها ابنها الملك تشارلز الثالث في الذكرى الأولى لوفاة والدته الملكة إليزابيث الثانية.

وقال الملك في رسالة صوتية نشرتها الصفحة الرسمية للعائلة الملكية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي جاء فيها ما معناه: "بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الأولى لوفاة جلالتها واعتلائي العرش، نتذكر بمزيد من الحب حياتها الطويلة وخدمتها المخلصة وكل ما كانت تعنيه لكثير منا. إنني ممتن للغاية أيضًا للحب والدعم الذي غمرت به زوجتي وأنا خلال هذا العام فيما نبذل قصارى جهدنا لخدمتكم جميعًا".

ووفقًا للتقارير الملكية، فإن الصورة النادرة لـ الملكة الراحلة كانت بعدسة الكاتب والرسام والمصور البريطاني الشهير سيسيل بيوتون.

وذكرت هذه التقارير إلى أن الصورة النادرة كانت قد التقطت للملكة الراحلة في تشرين الأول 1968، إي أنها كانت في الثاني والأربعين من عمرها.

وظهرت الملكة الراحلة في الصورة مرتدية الشعارات الملكية الكاملة، بما في ذلك الرأس المخملي وتاج فلاديمير، إذ يتميز الإكليل بدوائر متقاطعة مرصعة بالماس اللامع ولآلئ معلقة على شكل مخالب.


دوليات

فن وثقافة

Alsumaria Tv
