ملكة جمال العراق السابقة تستجوب إيلون ماسك لهذا السبب

دوليات

2023-09-13 | 07:13
ملكة جمال العراق السابقة تستجوب إيلون ماسك لهذا السبب
2,040 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

توجهت ملكة جمال العراق سارة عيدان، التي تترشح حاليًا للكونغرس في سباق 2024، إلى X لتسأل إيلون ماسك حول سبب وجود الكثير من معاداة السامية على المنصة.

وكتبت عيدان: "أنا لست يهودية، ومن المخيف جدًا مدى انتشار معاداة السامية في الحادي عشر من عمري، لا أستطيع أن أتخيل لو كنت يهودية ورأيت كيف سيكون رد فعلي".

وأضافت: "أعتقد أنك قلت إنك لن تسمح بخطاب الكراهية. أنا أنظر إلى النازيين الجدد الذين ينظمون أحداثًا "لمحاربة اليهود". لماذا يسمح X بذلك؟".
 


وفي منشور آخر، لفت عيدان الانتباه إلى ظاهرة مستخدمي حساب X الذين يتظاهرون بأنهم يهود للاختلاف مع اليهود الذين ينادون بمعاداة السامية.

"هل لاحظ أحد اتجاه الحسابات المزيفة التي تدعي أنها يهودية وتختلف مع أولئك الذين ينتقدون معاداة السامية؟" نشرت. "بنظرة واحدة على صفحتهم، هل يروجون للنازيين الجدد؟ من يقف وراء هذه الحملة المعادية للسامية، قام بتنظيمها حتى أدق التفاصيل للتأكد من عدم سماع صوت اليهود".
 


ردًا على اتخاذ عيدان موقفًا عامًا ضد معاداة السامية، هددها أحد الحسابات باغتصابها.
 
 
 

معاداة السامية هي موضوع ساخن على X كانت معاداة السامية موضوع اهتمام على X في الأسابيع الأخيرة بسبب خلاف علني لمالك X، Elon Musk، مع رابطة مكافحة التشهير (ADL).

بلغت التوترات المتزايدة ذروتها عندما رفع Musk على ما يبدو دعوى تشهير ضد ADL وADL يطلب فيها من المعلنين الانسحاب من المنصة حتى يتعامل Musk مع أزمة معاداة السامية.
 
*تترشح للكونغرس الأميركي
أعلنت سارة عيدان البالغة من العمر 33 عاما، ملكة جمال العراق السابقة، في شهر حزيران الماضي، ترشيح نفسها لعضوية الكونغرس الأميركي، من أجل مواصلة مسيرتها في الدفاع عن الكيان الاسرائيلي، خصوصا في مواجهة أعدائها في المجلس أمثال رشيدة طليب وإلهان عمر.
وفازت الأمريكيتان المسلمتان إلهان عمر ورشيدة طليب، للمرة الثالثة على التوالي في انتخابات التجديد النصفي لمجلس النواب التي أُجريت في 8 نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني 2022.

وأطلقت عيدان، حملتها للترشُّح عن الحزب الديمقراطي في المنطقة 30 في ولاية كاليفورنيا، بعد تقديمها بطلبات إلى لجنة الانتخابات الفيدرالية.

كما قالت صحيفة "الجيمينير" الأمريكية، إن سارة عيدان قدّمت أوراقها إلى مفوضية الانتخابات الفدرالية وأصبحت رسمياً مرشحةً لتمثيل المقاطعة 30 في كاليفورنيا في مجلس النواب.

وذكرت عيدان للصحيفة، أنها ستصبح في حال فوزها أول مهاجرة و"مسلمة علمانية صهيونية" في التاريخ يتم انتخابها في المجلس. وزعمت، "لا أظن أن هناك مرشحاً أفضل منّي يمكنه تمثيل مجموعات الأقليات بسبب أنني مهاجرة وامرأة مسلمة وأصولي من العراق، وهو بلد يتأثر مباشرة بالسياسة الخارجية الأميركية".

وتابعت المرشحة البالغة من العمر 33 عاما، "صوتي حتماً هو صوت الأقلية، وأشعر أننا بحاجة إلى صوت عراقي في الكونغرس".

*السيرة الذاتية
ولدت عيدان في العاصمة العراقية بغداد عام 1990، وهي ثاني أصغر خمسة أشقاء.

وحين كانت في سنّ الثامنة عشرة، تطوعت للعمل كمترجمة في الجيش الأميركي، وانتقلت بعدها بعامين إلى الولايات المتحدة وأصبحت مواطنة عام 2015.

وكان والدها الذي توفي نتيجة إصابته بفيروس كورونا عضوا في حزب البعث العراقي، وعمل ضابطا مهندسا في الجيش.

دفاعا عن "إسرائيل"
وترأست عيدان منظمة "الإنسانية إلى الأمام" التي تُعرِّف نفسها بحسب موقعها الإلكتروني، بأنها تهدف إلى "بناء جسور بين المسلمين واليهود من أجل تجاوز الحدود وتشجيع المصالحة والتسامح والفهم المتبادل والسلام".

كما أنها تستضيف برنامج بودكاست حواريا، وقد تم تعيينها كسفيرة للسلام من قبل منظمة "ووتش" التابعة للأمم المتحدة عام 2019.

وصفت صحيفة يهودية سارة عيدان بأنها "بطلة إسرائيل"، كما موضّح في الصورة أدناه:

كما في إطار توجه إعلامي إسرائيلي واضح، نحو العراق، قامت منظمة (UN WATCH) اليهودية السويسرية، بتسمية ملكة جمال العراق السابقة سارة عيدان سفيرة للسلام، بعد مواقف لصالح الكيان الصهيوني وجرائمه، بدأت بنشرها صورة مع نظيرتها الإسرائيلية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي إنستغرام.

ومثّلت عيدان العراق في مسابقة ملكة جمال العالم عام 2017، والتي تخللها التقاطها صورة سيلفي مع ملكة جمال "إسرائيل" أدار غانديلسمان، ما أدى إلى تلقيها تهديدات أجبرتها وعائلتها على مغادرة بلدهم، خصوصا بعدما تم سحب الجنسية منها على خلفية تلك الواقعة.

وحينها طالب نواب عراقيون، البرلمان بسحب الجنسية العراقية منها بعد تصريحات لها في الأمم المتحدة في يوليو 2019 انتقدت فيها بلدها الأم لعدم دعمها بعد تلقيها تهديدات بالقتل. وتقول سارة إن الحكومة العراقية أسقطت عنها الجنسية في العام ذاته.

أدناه الصورة التي التقطتها سارة عيدان مع ملكة جمال "إسرائيل" وتسببت في سحب السلطات العراقية جنسيتها.
وكانت عيدان، المولودة في بغداد عام 1990، قد دعت بلدها الأم العراق في حديث صحفي سابق إلى تحقيق السلام مع "إسرائيل"

كما في شهر شباط الماضي، كشفت صحيفة الجيروزليم بوست، عن قيام ملكة جمال العراق عن العراق لعام 2017، سارة عيدان، باقتحام ومهاجمة مؤتمر أُقيم من اتحاد طلابي سياسي داعما لفلسطين ورافضا لاستمرار السلطة الإسرائيلية.

وبيّنت الصحيفة في تقرير، أن عيدان اقتحمت حرم جامعة يو سي ال أي في كاليفورنيا ودخلت إلى قاعة المؤتمر حيث يُقيم تجمع الطلبة الوطني لأجل فلسطين مؤتمرهم السنوي الداعي إلى إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، مطالبةً إياهم بالتوقف.

وأضافت، بحسب التقرير، أن منظمي المؤتمر طلبوا من الأمن مرافقة عيدان خارج المبنى واتصلوا بالشرطة، قبل أن تلجأ إلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر لمهاجمة المنظمة الطلابية واتهامها بــ "معاداة السامية" و"مضايقة الطلبة اليهود ونشر الكراهية" بحسب وصفها.

ورافقت قوات الشرطة الأمريكية عيدان خارج قاعة المؤتمرات ومنعتها من دخوله مرة أخرى، حيث باشرت بنشر تغريدات ومقاطع فيديو لمهاجمة التنظيم الطلابي ومؤتمرهم الداعم لفلسطين.

يُشار إلى أن تجمع الطلبة الوطني لدعم فلسطين هو اتحاد طلابي يضم طلبة من عدة جنسيات وتوجهات سياسية تدعم فلسطين وينتشر داخل جامعات عدة دول من بينها الولايات المتحدة، كندا ونيوزلندا وتطالب بمقاطعة "إسرائيل" سياسيا حتى إنهاء سيطرتها على فلسطين.

وبينما تقيم هي في الولايات المتحدة، فقد توجهت عائلتها إلى دولة عربية "ترتبط بعلاقات رسمية مع إسرائيل" بحسب صحيفة "الجيمينير".

وقالت الصحيفة، إن عيدان واظبت منذ وصولها إلى البلاد وحتى ما قبل ذلك، على الدفع من أجل مزيد من التضامن مع "إسرائيل" والدفاع عنها وتعزيز مسيرة التطبيع معها.

ويركز برنامج ملكة الجمال السابقة على مسائل داخلية اجتماعية واقتصادية، في حين أنه يتمحور فيما يتعلق بالسياسة الخارجية حول "تقوية العلاقات مع إسرائيل"، والتي تصفها بأنها "واحدة من الحلفاء الحقيقيين الذين يساندون الولايات المتحدة ويشاركونها نفس الأيديولوجية".

تضع سارة عيدان نصب عينيها التصدي لكارهي "إسرائيل" في مجلس النواب الأميركي، وقد هاجمت عيدان أسلافها من الديمقراطيين في مجلس النواب أمثال إلهان عمر ورشيدة طليب "بسبب تصريحاتهم المنتقِدة لليهود وإسرائيل"، مؤكدة أن هؤلاء هم السبب الرئيسي الذي دفعها إلى الترشح المجلس.

وقالت، "اشعر بالحزن أن الحزب الديمقراطي جرى اختطافه من قبل الأصوات العالية لاشتراكيي اليسار المتطرف، ولا اعتقد أنهم يمثلون كثيرا من الأشخاص ذوي الأفكار الليبرالية".

وأضافت، "لقد أخذوا الأمور إلى أقاصيها. الأمر لا يقتصر على المسائل الاجتماعية، بل حتى حين يتعلق الأمر بالسياسة الخارجية وارتباطهم مع أعداء للولايات المتحدة ومحاولتهم الدائمة لمهاجمة حلفائنا في الشرق الأوسط مثل إسرائيل".

