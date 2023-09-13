ملكة جمال العراق السابقة تستجوب إيلون ماسك لهذا السبب

I’m not Jewish & it’s damn scary how much antisemitism spreading on X I can’t imagine if I were Jewish and saw this how I’d react. @elonmusk I thought you said you won’t allow hate speech. I’m looking at literally neo-Nazis organizing events to “combat Jews” Why X allowing it?
— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 11, 2023
Anyone noticed the trend of fake accounts claiming they’re Jewish & they disagree with those calling out antisemitism?
One look at their page they’re promoting neo-Nazis? Whoever is behind this antisemitic campaign organized it to the last detail to make sure Jews aren’t heard.
— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 12, 2023
Threatening to find me in LA & rape me. You will be reported to @LAPDHQ so I dare you to do anything stupid you will be the first to be locked in where you belong. I screenshot your comment & face too. Good luck! https://t.co/LbmG04X30v
— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 12, 2023
Got you scumbag. pic.twitter.com/r3tpaH0xS6
— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) September 12, 2023
