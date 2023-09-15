Alsumaria TV
خام "برنت" يتجاوز 94 دولاراً لأول مرة منذ العام الماضي
الولايات المتحدة.. انفجار عربة قطار محملة بحمض البيركلوريك (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-09-15 | 01:44
الولايات المتحدة.. انفجار عربة قطار محملة بحمض البيركلوريك (فيديو)
1,136 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

انفجرت عربة قطار محملة بحمض البيركلوريك في ولاية نبراسكا بمنطقة السهول العظمى والغرب الأوسط في الولايات المتحدة.

ووقع الحادث على خطوط السكك الحديدية التابعة لشركة "يونيون باسيفيك" في مدينة نورث بلات، وفقا لما ذكرته وسائل إعلام أمريكية.

وأوضحت المصادر أن سبب الانفجار لا يزال مجهولا، ولم يصب أحد بأذى ولم تخرج عربة واحدة عن مسارها.
 
 




