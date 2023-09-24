هزة أرضية تضرب عاصمة جورجيا.. هذه قوتها

#Earthquake possibly felt 21 sec ago in #Georgia. Felt it? Tell us via:

📱https://t.co/bvL9EDQjKG

🌐https://t.co/44vngdM2ty

🖥https://t.co/OSr2jaub9Y

⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/JPMxi49GZw