هزة أرضية تضرب عاصمة جورجيا.. هذه قوتها

دوليات

2023-09-24 | 01:18
هزة أرضية تضرب عاصمة جورجيا.. هذه قوتها
2,856 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

تعرضت عاصمة جورجيا، تبليسي، صباح اليوم الأحد، لهزة أرضية بقوة أكثر من 4 درجات.

حيث تم تسجيل زلزال قوته نحو 4.4 درجة في جورجيا، ويقع مركزه على بعد 6 كيلومترات من تبليسي عاصمة البلاد، حسب وكالة "سبوتنيك".

وحسب تقارير، فقد وقع الزلزال على عمق نحو 10 كيلومترات، ولم ترد على الفور معلومات عن وقوع أضرار أو ضحايا.
 
