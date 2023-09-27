العالم الهولندي المُثير للجدل: أنا لا أتنبأ بالزلازل

- THIS IS NOT A FORECAST - IT IS AN EXPLANATION -
Yes, it is true that a line can be drawn through most of the marked regions on the map. This line is perpendicular to the plane of the ecliptic.
This was also the case with the atmospheric fluctuation on 30 August. pic.twitter.com/ZVEIOP8ksj
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) September 26, 2023
- THIS IS NOT A FORECAST - IT IS AN EXPLANATION -
Yes, it is true that a line can be drawn through most of the marked regions on the map. This line is perpendicular to the plane of the ecliptic.
This was also the case with the atmospheric fluctuation on 30 August. pic.twitter.com/ZVEIOP8ksj
The Mars-Mercury-Jupiter conjunction on 22 September can result in a strong shake later on 23 or 24 September. pic.twitter.com/lvseJLsYd3
— SSGEOS (@ssgeos) September 23, 2023
The Mars-Mercury-Jupiter conjunction on 22 September can result in a strong shake later on 23 or 24 September. pic.twitter.com/lvseJLsYd3