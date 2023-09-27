Alsumaria TV
العالم الهولندي المُثير للجدل: أنا لا أتنبأ بالزلازل

دوليات

2023-09-27 | 03:03
العالم الهولندي المُثير للجدل: أنا لا أتنبأ بالزلازل
867 مشاهدة


السومرية نيوز - دوليات

نشر عالم الزلازل الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس، اليوم الأربعاء، خريطة للكرة الأرضية مرسوماً عليها خط أحمر طولي، وغرد على حسابه في "إكس" (تويتر سابقاً) بالقول: "هذه ليست توقعات - بل أقدم شرحا".

الصورة الغريبة التي نشرها العالم الهولندي على حسابه
 
وأضاف بالقول: "نعم، صحيح أنه يمكن رسم خط عبر معظم المناطق المحددة على الخريطة. هذا الخط عمودي على مستوى حركة الأرض حول الشمس. وكان هذا هو الحال أيضًا مع التقلبات الجوية في 30 أغسطس".
 
ومن غير الواضح ما الذي يهدف منه العالم المثير للجدل من ذلك الخط الأحمر ومن نشر تلك الخريطة، إلا أن تعليقه بأنه "لا يتنبأ"، بل يهدف إلى الرد على منتقديه من العلماء الذين يؤكدون أنه لا يمكن أبدا التنبؤ بالهزات الأرضية مسبقاً، إلا أن هوغربيتس يؤكد صحة نظريته من أن حركة الكواكب واصطفافها يتسبب في أنشطة زلزالية على الأرض.

وكانت قد انتشرت في الأيام القليلة الماضية التوقعات بأن يتعرض أحد الأماكن على الكرة الأرضية لهزة أرضية عنيفة. تلك التوقعات تنبأ بها العالم الهولندي هوغربيتس، وربطها بتحركات واقترانات الكواكب في الفضاء، والتي بدورها تؤثر على الكرة الأرضية، وتتسبب في الأنشطة الزلزالية، منها الخفيف ومنها القوي.

وجدد هوغربيتس مؤخرا تحذيره من زلزال قوي قد تصل قوته لـ 8.5 درجة على مقياس ريختر، كما ستعقبه هزات أخرى قد تبلغ شدتها 6 درجات ما بين 26 إلى 28 سبتمبر الجاري.

وأعاد هوغربيتس نشر تحذير من الهيئة الجيولوجية التي يتبعها ssgeos، على منصة "إكس" (تويتر سابقا)، حذرت فيه من أنه: "يمكن أن يؤدي اقتران المريخ وعطارد والمشتري في 22 سبتمبر إلى هزة قوية"، حدد لها وقتا تقريبيا في الفترة من 23 إلى 24 سبتمبر.

وأضاف التحذير أنه "من المرجح أن تحدث مجموعات من الهزات القوية في الفترة ما بين 26 و28 سبتمبر، قد تصل إلى 6 درجات" على مقياس ريختر. كما شمل التحذير عدة احتمالات لقوة الزلزال القوي المتوقع، محدداً نسبة ما بين 50% إلى 70% لحدوث زلزال تتراوح قوته ما بين 7 إلى 8.5 درجة على مقياس ريختر.

وقد تسببت تحذيرات هوغربيتس المتكررة في حالة من الهلع حول العالم، خاصة بعد أن تنبأ عدة مرات بحدوث زلازل أو هزات قبل وقوعها بالفعل على مدار الشهور القليلة الماضية، وربط بين تنبؤاته وبين تحركات الكواكب واصطفافها.

وأهم تلك التنبؤات كان توقعه الزلزال المدمر الذي ضرب الأراضي التركية في 6 فبراير الماضي، والذي تسبب في سقوط أكثر من 50 ألف قتيل وعشرات الآلاف من الجرحى والمشردين. وقد توقع هوغربيتس وقوع ذلك الزلزال قبل حدوثه بثلاثة أيام.

كما تبين أنه قد تنبأ بوقوع زلزال كبير قبل أيام من زلزال المغرب، الذي وقع فجر 9 سبتمبر وتسبب بمقتل وإصابة الآلاف. وضرب الزلزال الذي بلغت قوته 7 درجات جبال الأطلس الكبير في المغرب منذ نحو الأسبوعين، وحصد أرواح نحو 3000 شخص وتسبب في إصابة وتشريد الآلاف. وهذا الزلزال هو الأكثر فداحة من حيث عدد القتلى في الدولة الواقعة في شمال إفريقيا منذ عام 1960 والأقوى الذي تشهده البلاد منذ أكثر من قرن.

