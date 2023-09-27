Alsumaria TV
قائمة بالدول الأكثر تعاسة في العالم.. بلدان عربية بالمقدمة

دوليات

2023-09-27 | 03:35
قائمة بالدول الأكثر تعاسة في العالم.. بلدان عربية بالمقدمة
1,305 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

حلت أفغانستان في الصدارة مؤشر الدول الأكثر تعاسة في العالم بينما جاءت لبنان خلفها، وذلك وفق إحصائية نشرتها صفحة" عالم الإحصاء" في تغريدة منصة "أكس".

القائمة ادناه:
 

ويأخذ في الاعتبار عوامل عدة في المؤشر؛ مثل متوسط نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وهذا المؤشر يعطي معلومات عن الوضع الاقتصادي في البلد، إضافة إلى الوضع الاجتماعي للفرد ووجود شخص ما ليعتمد عليه، وكذلك مؤشر الصحة والعمر المتوقع، وحرية اتخاذ القرارات، والكرم والانخراط في الأعمال التطوعية، هذا فضلاً عن انخفاض الفساد.

