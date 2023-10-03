Alsumaria TV
نوبل للفيزياء تمنح جائزتها لـ3 علماء.. تعرف عليهم

دوليات

2023-10-03 | 06:18
نوبل للفيزياء تمنح جائزتها لـ3 علماء.. تعرف عليهم
510 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

منحت الأكاديمية الملكية السويدية للعلوم جائزة نوبل للفيزياء لعام 2023 لكل من بيير أغوستيني وفيرينك كراوس وآن لويلير لدراسة "الطرق التجريبية" لاستكشاف ديناميكيات الإلكترون.

وقالت الهيئة المانحة للجائزة، التي تم رفعها هذا العام إلى 11 مليون كرونة سويدية (حوالي مليون دولار)، يوم الثلاثاء، إن العلماء بيير أغوستيني وفيرينك كراوس وآن لولييه فازوا بجائزة نوبل في الفيزياء لعام 2023 عن "الطرق التجريبية التي تولد نبضات ضوئية أتوثانية (بالغة القصر) لدراسة ديناميكيات الإلكترون في المادة".
 


وجائزة الفيزياء هي ثاني جائزة نوبل تُمنح هذا الأسبوع بعد فوز العالمة المجرية كاتالين كاريكو وزميلها الأمريكي درو وايزمان بجائزة الطب لاكتشافهما جزيء mRNA الذي مهد الطريق للقاحات ضد مرض "كوفيد-19".

