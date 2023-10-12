ترامب: لن أنسى كيف خيب نتنياهو أملي أثناء اغتيال قاسم سليماني (فيديو)

Whoa. Trump just attacked Israel and said that he'll "never forget" that they didn't participate in the Soleimani operation. He said Israel "let us down" and needs to "straighten it out" and called them weak, saying they should "strengthen themselves up." pic.twitter.com/pMrWLt8ojz
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 12, 2023
Whoa. Trump just attacked Israel and said that he'll "never forget" that they didn't participate in the Soleimani operation. He said Israel "let us down" and needs to "straighten it out" and called them weak, saying they should "strengthen themselves up." pic.twitter.com/pMrWLt8ojz