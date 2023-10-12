Alsumaria TV
ترامب: لن أنسى كيف خيب نتنياهو أملي أثناء اغتيال قاسم سليماني (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-10-12 | 05:29
ترامب: لن أنسى كيف خيب نتنياهو أملي أثناء اغتيال قاسم سليماني (فيديو)
2,499 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب الرئيس الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو وقال إنه لن ينسى أبدا أنها لم تشارك في اغتيال قاسم سليماني، وأن عليها تعزيز قدراتها بعد فشلها في توقع هجوم "حماس".

وفي تصريح خلال تجمع انتخابي في ويست بالم بيتش، قال ترامب: "عندما تتحدث عن المخابرات أو تتحدث عن بعض الأشياء التي حدثت بشكل خاطئ خلال الأسبوع الماضي (في إشارة إلى عملية طوفان الأقصى)، عليهم (المخابرات الإسرائيلية) تصحيح الأمر لأنهم يقاتلون قوة كبيرة جدا إنهم على الأرجح يقاتلون إيران".
 


وأضاف: "عندما يكون لديهم أشخاص يقولون أشياء خاطئة، فإن كل ما يقولونه يتم استيعابه من قبل هؤلاء الأشخاص لأنهم أشرار وأذكياء. ويا إلهي كم هم أشرار لأنه لم يسبق لأحد أن رأى هذا النوع من المنظر الذي رأيناه.. إنهم لا يستطيعون ممارسة الألعاب. عليهم تقوية أنفسهم".

ولفت إلى عملية اغتيال قائد فيلق القدس قاسم سليماني عام 2020، مكررا ادعاءه بأن نتنياهو رفض تقديم المساعدة لأمريكا في عملية الاغتيال.

وقال: "لن أنسى أبدا أن بيبي نتنياهو خذلنا. لقد كان ذلك شيئا فظيعا جدا. لقد شعرنا بخيبة أمل كبيرة، لكننا قمنا بالمهمة بأنفسنا، بدقة مطلقة، وكان عملا رائعا وجميلا. ثم حاول بيبي أن ينسب إليه الفضل في ذلك".

