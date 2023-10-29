"فتاة المترو".. إيران تمنع دفنها في مسقط رأسها وتعتقل اثنين من أقربائها (فيديو)

The burial ceremony of #ArmitaGaravand at Bahasht Zahra cemetery
Sunday, October 29, 2023 pic.twitter.com/rFLfyb6qJq
— Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) October 29, 2023
According to a report received by the Hengaw Organization, two relatives of #ArmitaGaravand and several women whose identities are still unknown were arrested by the Iranian security forces in "Behesht Zahra" Cemetary.
Additional information will be published by Hengaw.
فيديو يوثق حادثة الاعتداء على شابة في إيران بسبب الحجاب.#الحرة #الحقيقة_أولا #شاهد_الحرة pic.twitter.com/O3AlNJvUnV
— قناة الحرة (@alhurranews) October 4, 2023
