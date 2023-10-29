Alsumaria TV
جلسة مرتقبة لمجلس الأمن بشأن "العمليات البرية" في غزة
"فتاة المترو".. إيران تمنع دفنها في مسقط رأسها وتعتقل اثنين من أقربائها (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-10-29 | 07:27
"فتاة المترو".. إيران تمنع دفنها في مسقط رأسها وتعتقل اثنين من أقربائها (فيديو)
1,939 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

قالت منظمة "هنغاو"، اليوم الأحد، إن السلطات الإيرانية لم تسمح بدفن الفتاة الإيرانية، آرميتا كراوند، في مسقط رأسها، بل في العاصمة طهران.

ونقل موقع "الحرة" عن المنظمة الحقوقية، قولها إنه "لم يسمح بإعادة جثمان، آرميتا كراوند، التي توفيت، السبت، إلى مسقط رأسها في كرمانشاه، بسبب ضغوط من مؤسسات أمنية إيرانية، وبدلا من ذلك، أقيمت جنازتها في طهران".

ونشرت المنظمة فيديو على موقع (X) تويتر سابقا اليوم الأحد، يظهر مراسم الجنازة والدفن "في مقبرة بهشت الزهراء" بالعاصمة الإيرانية.


وأعلنت وسائل إعلام رسمية في إيران، أمس السبت، نبأ وفاة الوفاة، حيث قالت وكالة "إرنا" الإيرانية عن سبب الوفاة: "بعد علاج طبي مكثف، و28 يوما من العلاج في المستشفى في وحدة العناية المركزة، توفيت الطفلة آرميتا غراوند بسبب إصابات في الدماغ".

وقد نشرت عائلة الفتاة أن دفن ابنتهم، بعد 28 يوما من العلاج في مستشفى فجر العسكري، سيتم صباح الأحد، في مقبرة "بهشت زهراء" بطهران، بحسب موقع "إيران انترناشونال".

وبحسب تقرير تلقته منظمة "هنغاو"، "فقد اعتقلت قوات الأمن الإيرانية اثنين من أقارب آرميتا كراوند، والعديد من النساء (...) في مقبرة بهشت الزهراء"، وسط حضور أمني مكثف.
وفي مطلع أكتوبر، دخلت الفتاة الإيرانية في غيبوبة بعد مواجهة مع عناصر شرطة في قطارات الأنفاق في طهران، بسبب ما قيل إنه لانتهاك "قواعد اللباس" في إيران.

وكانت الفتاة البالغة 16 عاما، أدخلت مستشفى فجر في طهران منذ الأول من أكتوبر بعدما فقدت الوعي داخل إحدى عربات قطار الأنفاق في محطة بالعاصمة الإيرانية، وقد أعلنت في "حالة وفاة دماغية" قبل أسبوع.


وتنفي إيران أن تكون، آرميتا كراوند، قد أصيبت بعد مواجهة مع عناصر أمنية تراقب التزام النساء بقواعد الزي الإلزامية في مترو أنفاق طهران.

وتقول السلطات الإيرانية إن الفتاة "فقدت الوعي" بسبب هبوط ضغط الدم، ونفت وقوع أي احتكاك بين الفتاة وعناصر رسميين.

