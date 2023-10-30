Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
انتخابات مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
كأس العالم فيفا 2022
خليجي 25
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
في سوريا.. استهداف مخابئ تابعة لمسلحين
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

بالفيديو.. طبيب يعتدي على مريض بالضرب والشتم.. والسبب؟

دوليات

2023-10-30 | 04:08
بالفيديو.. طبيب يعتدي على مريض بالضرب والشتم.. والسبب؟
2,550 مشاهدة


السومرية نيوز - دوليات

تعرض طبيب في إحدى مستشفيات الهند إلى الفصل من عمله، بعد أن انتشر مقطع مصور له وهو يضرب مريضا ويشتمه، لأن الأخير لم يكشف عن إصابته بفيروس نقص المناعة البشرية "الإيدز".

وذكر موقع India Today أن المريض البالغ من العمر 45 عاما، نقل إلى مستشفى مهراجا يشوانتراو الذي تديره الدولة لعلاج كسر في العظام، مشيرا إلى ان الطبيب غضب من المريض الذي لم يكشف لأحد من معالجيه أنه مصاب بالفيروس المعدي قبل أن يبدأ علاجه.

وفي الفيديو للحادث، يظهر الطبيب وهو يصفع المريض بصورة متكررة ويشتمه.
 


وقال المشرف على مستشفى مهراجا يشوانتراو، برامندرا ثاكور، إن الطبيب الموجود في قسم جراحة العظام والكسور، قد تم إيقافه عن العمل على الفور، كما تم تشكيل لجنة من ثلاثة أعضاء للتحقيق في القضية وتقديم تقرير في غضون ثلاثة أيام.

>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة باب المعظم بغداد - الحلقة ١٣٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-30
Play
منطقة باب المعظم بغداد - الحلقة ١٣٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-30
عشرين
Play
عشرين
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
تجار حاولوا نقل كمية من السموم المخدرة من دول الجوار الى البلاد - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 6
16:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
تجار حاولوا نقل كمية من السموم المخدرة من دول الجوار الى البلاد - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 6
16:30 | 2023-10-29
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٩ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-10-29
Play
نشرة ٢٩ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-10-29
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 29-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
العراق في دقيقة 29-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-29
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الاشارات الضوئية في بغداد..هل سيتم العمل بها من جديد؟ - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 2
06:00 | 2023-10-29
Play
الاشارات الضوئية في بغداد..هل سيتم العمل بها من جديد؟ - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 2
06:00 | 2023-10-29
رحال
Play
رحال
بساتين مدينة بهرز الجميلة - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-28
Play
بساتين مدينة بهرز الجميلة - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-28
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Play
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة باب المعظم بغداد - الحلقة ١٣٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-30
Play
منطقة باب المعظم بغداد - الحلقة ١٣٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-10-30
عشرين
Play
عشرين
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
حكومة السوداني، اطلالة على تحديات السنة الاولى - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-10-29
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
تجار حاولوا نقل كمية من السموم المخدرة من دول الجوار الى البلاد - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 6
16:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
تجار حاولوا نقل كمية من السموم المخدرة من دول الجوار الى البلاد - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 6
16:30 | 2023-10-29
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٩ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-10-29
Play
نشرة ٢٩ تشرين الاول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-10-29
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 29-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-29
Play
العراق في دقيقة 29-10-2023
13:30 | 2023-10-29
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الاشارات الضوئية في بغداد..هل سيتم العمل بها من جديد؟ - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 2
06:00 | 2023-10-29
Play
الاشارات الضوئية في بغداد..هل سيتم العمل بها من جديد؟ - الحلقة ١٣٧ | الموسم 2
06:00 | 2023-10-29
رحال
Play
رحال
بساتين مدينة بهرز الجميلة - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-28
Play
بساتين مدينة بهرز الجميلة - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-28
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Play
من ٢٨ تشرين الأول الى ٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-10-28
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
اضرار الحبوب المنومة - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-10-27
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
Play
أنواع الصناعات الحرفية - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2023-10-27
المخدرات
المخدرات
الفقر والبطالة
الفقر والبطالة
ضعف السلطات
ضعف السلطات
الأجانب في العراق
الأجانب في العراق
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.