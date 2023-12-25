الصين تسجل درجات حرارة لم تسجل منذ 70 عاما (فيديو)

END TIME – China: Historical snowfall in the northern part of the Shandong Peninsula. The snow height in Yantai and Wending broke historical records with 52 and 55 cm. It is the largest snow storm ever recorded on the Chinese coast.
pic.twitter.com/VRIpyjFDeE
— crimsonbearz (@crimsonbearz) December 21, 2023
