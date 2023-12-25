Alsumaria TV
الصين تسجل درجات حرارة لم تسجل منذ 70 عاما (فيديو)

دوليات

2023-12-25 | 07:25
الصين تسجل درجات حرارة لم تسجل منذ 70 عاما (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,581 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

سجلت العاصمة الصينية بكين درجات حرارة قياسية تحت الصفر لأول مرة منذ أكثر من سبعة عقود في كانون الأول الجاري.

واجتاحت موجة باردة مساحات شاسعة من شمال ووسط البلاد، ما أدى لعواصف ثلجية ودرجات حرارة منخفضة قياسية. وشهدت بكين 9 أيام متتالية من درجات حرارة أقل من 10 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر.

وسجل مرصد الطقس في العاصمة الصينية، "أكثر من 300 ساعة من درجات الحرارة تحت الصفر منذ 11 كانون الاول حتى الأحد، وهي أكبر عدد ساعات مسجلة منذ بدء التسجيل عام 1951".

وسجلت درجات الحرارة في 78 محطة أرصاد جوية بجميع أنحاء البلاد، أدنى مستوياتها القياسية لشهر كانون الاول، في حين وصل متوسط درجات الحرارة هذا الشهر في شمال الصين وبعض الأجزاء الوسطى من البلاد إلى أدنى مستوياتها القياسية المسجلة عام 1961، بحسب المركز الوطني للأرصاد الجوية الصيني.
 
